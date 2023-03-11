Full preview for Pac-12 Championship game between Arizona-UCLA

The championship for the Pac-12 Conference Tournament sees the No. 1 UCLA Bruins vs. the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats in the final game on Saturday, March 11 at 10:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN, and the winner will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

No. 2 Arizona 27-6 (14-6 Pac-12), 10 NET, 10 KenPom

Arizona won three of its last four games and got revenge over the in-state rivals Arizona State Sun Devils with a 78-59 semifinal win on Friday night. Azuolas Tubelis scored a game-high 17 points with 8-of-11 shooting from the floor with nine rebounds. The Wildcats rate fifth in KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency and 50th on the defensive end.

No. 1 UCLA 29-4 (18-2 Pac-12), 3 NET, 2 KenPom

UCLA is likely a top seed in the NCAA Tournament and will bring a 12-game winning streak into the Pac-12 title game. The Bruins are coming off a 75-56 win over the Oregon Ducks in the semifinal round on Friday behind 28 points from Tyger Campbell. He completed 11-of-21 shots from the floor on 4-of-8 shooting with six assists. The Bruins will play their third game without third-leading scorer Jaylen Clark, who will miss the rest of the season. UCLA is No. 1 in KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency and 22nd on the offensive end.

How to watch the Pac-12 Tournament Championship Game

When: Saturday, March 11 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: ESPN

Livestream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Odds for Pac-12 Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Point spread: UCLA -1

Point total: 148.5

Moneyline: UCLA -110, Arizona -110

Pre-tournament odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook

UCLA: +110

Arizona: +210