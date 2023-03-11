Full preview for Pac-12 Championship game between Arizona-UCLA

The championship for the Pac-12 Conference Tournament sees the No. 1 UCLA Bruins vs. the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats in the final game on Saturday, March 11 at 10:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN, and the winner will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
No. 2 Arizona 27-6 (14-6 Pac-12), 10 NET, 10 KenPom
Arizona won three of its last four games and got revenge over the in-state rivals Arizona State Sun Devils with a 78-59 semifinal win on Friday night. Azuolas Tubelis scored a game-high 17 points with 8-of-11 shooting from the floor with nine rebounds. The Wildcats rate fifth in KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency and 50th on the defensive end.
No. 1 UCLA 29-4 (18-2 Pac-12), 3 NET, 2 KenPom
UCLA is likely a top seed in the NCAA Tournament and will bring a 12-game winning streak into the Pac-12 title game. The Bruins are coming off a 75-56 win over the Oregon Ducks in the semifinal round on Friday behind 28 points from Tyger Campbell. He completed 11-of-21 shots from the floor on 4-of-8 shooting with six assists. The Bruins will play their third game without third-leading scorer Jaylen Clark, who will miss the rest of the season. UCLA is No. 1 in KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency and 22nd on the offensive end.
How to watch the Pac-12 Tournament Championship Game
When: Saturday, March 11 at 10:30 p.m. ET
Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: ESPN
Livestream: WatchESPN, ESPN app
Odds for Pac-12 Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:
Point spread: UCLA -1
Point total: 148.5
Moneyline: UCLA -110, Arizona -110
Pre-tournament odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook
UCLA: +110
Arizona: +210