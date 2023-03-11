Full preview for MEAC Championship game between Norfolk State vs. Howard

The championship for the MEAC Tournament sees the No. 3 Norfolk State Spartans vs. the No. 1 Howard Bison in the final game on Saturday, March 11 at 1:00 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN2, and the winner will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

No. 3 Norfolk State Spartans 22-10 (9-5 MEAC), 176 NET, 192 KenPom

The Norfolk State Spartans barely squeaked by NC Central on Friday with a 72-65 overtime win in the MEAC semifinal round. Norfolk State was led by Kris Bankston, who scored 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the floor with eight rebounds. The Spartans rate 126th in KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency and 262nd on the defensive end. Norfolk State was swept by Howard during the regular season series.

No. 1 Howard Bison 21-12 (11-3 MEAC), 216 NET, 218 KenPom

The Howard Bison will head into the MEAC Championship riding a four-game winning streak after crushing their first two opponents in the conference tournament. Howard is coming off a 74-55 win over Maryland Eastern Shore on Friday as Steve Settle III and Shy Odom both led the way with 16 points. The Bison rate 199th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 219th on the defensive end.

How to watch the MEAC Tournament Championship Game

When: Saturday, March 11 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Norfolk Scope Arena, Norfolk, Virginia

TV: ESPN2

Livestream: ESPN+, ESPN app

Odds for MEAC Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Point spread: Norfolk State -2

Point total: 146

Moneyline: Norfolk State -130, Howard +110

Pre-tournament odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook

Norfolk State: +260

Howard: +330