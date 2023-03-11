Full preview for Big East Championship game between Xavier-Marquette

The championship for the Big East Conference Tournament sees the No. 2 Xavier Musketeers vs. the No. 1 Marquette Golden Eagles in the final game on Saturday, March 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on Fox, and the winner will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, though both teams are comfortably in the field of 68.

No. 2 Xavier (25-8, 15-5 Big East), 19 NET, 14 KenPom

The Xavier Bulldogs finished off their regular season on a 3-0 run. They struggled with No. 10 DePaul, pulling together a last-minute comeback to avoid elimination and reach the semifinals, where they manhandled No. 3 Creighton. The Bulldogs beat the Bluejays 82-60 to reach the final. They excel on offense, putting up 82.1 points per game (10th in the nation) at a 50% clip (3rd in the nation).

No. 1 Marquette (27-6, 17-3 Big East), 12 NET, 12 KenPom

The Golden Eagles have not had the easiest run in the Big East Tournament, winning both their quarterfinal and semifinal games by a single score. They pulled out a win over No. 8 St. John’s in overtime before holding off No. 4 UConn’s attempt at a comeback to win, outlasting them 70-68. The Golden Eagles score 81 points per game (14th in the nation) at a 49.6% rate (6th in the nation).

How to watch the Big East Tournament Championship Game

When: Saturday, March 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden, NY, NY

TV: Fox

Livestream: Fox Live, Fox Sports App

Odds for Big East Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook

Point spread: Marquette -1.5

Point total: 154

Moneyline: Marquette -125, Xavier +105

Pre-tournament odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook

Marquette: +320

Xavier: +425