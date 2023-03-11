Full preview for Big 12 Championship game between Texas vs. Kansas

The championship for the Big 12 Conference Tournament sees the No. 2 Texas Longhorns vs. the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks in the final game on Saturday, March 11 at 6:00 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN, and the winner will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. But in the case of these two teams, this is strictly for bragging rights as both are well-prepared to make a deep run in March Madness

No. 2 Texas 25-8 (12-6 Big 12), 9 NET, 9 KenPom

The Horns have had a turbulent season, but head coach Rodney Terry has done a terrific job keeping them on task to be within 40 minutes of a league title. Canada’s Marcus Carr (15.9 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 4.1 apg) has started every game this season, and is the point guard that drives the show for a team that’s Top 20 in both offensive and defensive adjusted efficiency via KenPom.

No. 1 Kansas 27-6 (13-5 Big 12), 6 NET, 8 KenPom

Even with head coach Bill Self watching at home while recovering, the Jayhawks haven’t missed a beat as one of the best teams in all of college basketball. The defending national champions have found a new piece in freshman Gradey Dick (14.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.6 apg) to go with last year’s front court leader Jalen Wilson (19.8 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 2.4 apg).

KU has won nine of their last 10, and leads the nation in Quad 1 wins with a whopping 17-6 record against the best teams. The No. 2 team in that category nationally? Texas at 13-8 vs. Quad 1.

How to watch the Big 12 Tournament Championship Game

When: Saturday, March 11 at 6:00 p.m. ET

Where: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

TV: ESPN

Livestream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Odds for Big 12 Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Point spread: Kansas -2

Point total: 141.5

Moneyline: Kansas -130, Texas +110

Pre-tournament odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook

Texas: +310

Kansas: +350