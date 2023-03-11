 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full preview for MAAC Championship game between Marist-Iona

The MAAC will award their automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament to the winner of Marist vs. Iona on Saturday. Here’s what you need to know.

Iona Gaels head coach Rick Pitino reacts during the second half against the Niagara Purple Eagles at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The championship for the MAAC Tournament sees the No. 11 Marist Red Foxes vs. the No. 1 Iona Gaels in the final game on Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPNU, and the winner will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

No. 11 Marist (13-19, 6-14 MAAC), 277 NET, 276 KenPom

Marist has reached the MAAC Tournament final against all odds (literally — their chances of winning the entire thing before the tournament began were set at +10000). The Red Foxes were the 11th seed in an 11-team conference, and have had the toughest path possible to the championship game. They overtook No. 6 Manhattan in the first round before moving onto a beatdown of No. 3 Quinnipiac, 75-59. In the semifinal, Marist pulled one out against 2022 March Madness darling St. Peter’s.

No. 1 Iona (27-6, 17-3 MAAC), 59 NET, 76 KenPom

Iona’s path has not been particularly challenging thus far, beating No. 8 Mount St. Mary’s in the first round by 20 points before moving onto No. 5 Niagara in the semifinal round. The Gaels have one of the best assist-to-turnover ratios in the nation at 1.46 and rank 38th in the nation in assists per game with 15.3. They beat Marist 84-57 and 93-74 earlier this season.

How to watch the MAAC Tournament Championship Game

When: Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ
TV: ESPNU
Livestream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Odds for MAAC Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Point spread: Iona -14
Point total: 136.5
Moneyline: Iona -1500, Marist +900

Pre-tournament odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook

Iona: -120
Marist: +10000

