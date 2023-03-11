Full preview for MAAC Championship game between Marist-Iona

The championship for the MAAC Tournament sees the No. 11 Marist Red Foxes vs. the No. 1 Iona Gaels in the final game on Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPNU, and the winner will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

No. 11 Marist (13-19, 6-14 MAAC), 277 NET, 276 KenPom

Marist has reached the MAAC Tournament final against all odds (literally — their chances of winning the entire thing before the tournament began were set at +10000). The Red Foxes were the 11th seed in an 11-team conference, and have had the toughest path possible to the championship game. They overtook No. 6 Manhattan in the first round before moving onto a beatdown of No. 3 Quinnipiac, 75-59. In the semifinal, Marist pulled one out against 2022 March Madness darling St. Peter’s.

No. 1 Iona (27-6, 17-3 MAAC), 59 NET, 76 KenPom

Iona’s path has not been particularly challenging thus far, beating No. 8 Mount St. Mary’s in the first round by 20 points before moving onto No. 5 Niagara in the semifinal round. The Gaels have one of the best assist-to-turnover ratios in the nation at 1.46 and rank 38th in the nation in assists per game with 15.3. They beat Marist 84-57 and 93-74 earlier this season.

How to watch the MAAC Tournament Championship Game

When: Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ

TV: ESPNU

Livestream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Odds for MAAC Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Point spread: Iona -14

Point total: 136.5

Moneyline: Iona -1500, Marist +900

Pre-tournament odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook

Iona: -120

Marist: +10000