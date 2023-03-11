Full preview for ACC Championship game between Duke-Virginia

The championship for the ACC Tournament sees the No. 4 Duke Blue Devils vs. the No. 2 Virginia Cavaliers in the final game on Saturday, March 11th at 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN, and the winner will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

No. 4 Duke 25-8 (14-6 ACC), 17 NET, 24 KenPom

Duke will enter the conference tournament championship on an eight-game winning streak and pulled away late to beat the Miami Hurricanes 85-78 in Friday’s semifinal round. Kyle Filipowski scored a team-high 17 points on 8-of-9 shots from the floor with 11 rebounds and five assists. The Blue Devils rate 41st in KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency and 31st defensively.

No. 2 Virginia 25-6 (15-5), 23 NET, 31 KenPom

Virginia won four games in a row after crushing the spirits of bubble teams in the ACC Tournament after beating the North Carolina Tar Heels and Clemson Tigers to get to this point. The Cavaliers were led by Jayden Gardner, who scored 23 points and 12 rebounds in the victory over Clemson on Friday night. Virginia will play its third game without fifth-leading scorer Ben Vander Plas, who’s out for the season with a hand injury. The Cavaliers rate 62nd in adjusted offensive efficiency and 25th defensively.

How to watch the ACC Tournament Championship Game

When: Saturday, March 11 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Greensboro, Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina

TV: ESPN

Livestream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Odds for ACC Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Point spread: Duke -2.5

Point total: 123

Moneyline: Duke -150, Virginia +130

Pre-tournament odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook

Duke: +280

Virginia: +300