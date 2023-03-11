 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full preview for WAC Championship game between Grand Canyon-Southern Utah

The WAC will award their automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament to the winner of Grand Canyon vs. Southern Utah on Saturday. Here’s what you need to know.

By Erik Buchinger
Syndication: The Spectrum Sean Ellertson / USA TODAY NETWORK

The championship for the WAC Tournament sees the No. 5 Grand Canyon Antelopes vs. the No. 3 Southern Utah Thunderbirds in the final game on Saturday, March 11 at 11:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN2, and the winner will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

No. 5 Grand Canyon 23-11 (11-7 WAC), 112 NET, 112 KenPom

Grand Canyon needed three WAC Tournament wins to get to this point and knocked off the No. 2 seed Sam Houston State 78-75 on Friday. Kobe Knox scored 21 points and knocked down all six field goal attempts, all of which were 3-pointers. The Antelopes 63rd in KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency and 210th defensively.

No. 3 Southern Utah 22-11 (12-6 WAC), 105 NET, 103 KenPom

Southern Utah survived consecutive one-point victories over the last two nights to get into the WAC Championship. The Thunderbirds knocked off Utah Valley 89-88 in the semifinal round on Friday night. Southern Utah leading scorer Tevian Jones scored a team-high 20 points. The Thunderbirds rate 83rd in KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency and 149th on the defensive end.

How to watch the WAC Tournament Championship Game

When: Saturday, March 11 at 11:30 p.m. ET
Where: Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: ESPN2
Livestream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Odds for WAC Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Point spread: pick ‘em
Point total: 148.5
Moneyline: Grand Canyon -110, Southern Utah -110

Pre-tournament odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook

Utah Valley: +140
Grand Canyon: +2000

More From DraftKings Nation