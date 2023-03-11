Full preview for WAC Championship game between Grand Canyon-Southern Utah

The championship for the WAC Tournament sees the No. 5 Grand Canyon Antelopes vs. the No. 3 Southern Utah Thunderbirds in the final game on Saturday, March 11 at 11:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN2, and the winner will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

No. 5 Grand Canyon 23-11 (11-7 WAC), 112 NET, 112 KenPom

Grand Canyon needed three WAC Tournament wins to get to this point and knocked off the No. 2 seed Sam Houston State 78-75 on Friday. Kobe Knox scored 21 points and knocked down all six field goal attempts, all of which were 3-pointers. The Antelopes 63rd in KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency and 210th defensively.

No. 3 Southern Utah 22-11 (12-6 WAC), 105 NET, 103 KenPom

Southern Utah survived consecutive one-point victories over the last two nights to get into the WAC Championship. The Thunderbirds knocked off Utah Valley 89-88 in the semifinal round on Friday night. Southern Utah leading scorer Tevian Jones scored a team-high 20 points. The Thunderbirds rate 83rd in KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency and 149th on the defensive end.

How to watch the WAC Tournament Championship Game

When: Saturday, March 11 at 11:30 p.m. ET

Where: Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: ESPN2

Livestream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Odds for WAC Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Point spread: pick ‘em

Point total: 148.5

Moneyline: Grand Canyon -110, Southern Utah -110

Pre-tournament odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook

Utah Valley: +140

Grand Canyon: +2000