Full preview for Big West Championship game between Cal State Fullerton-UCSB

The championship for the Big West Conference Tournament sees the No. 2 UC Santa Barbara Gauchos vs. the No. 4 Cal State Fullerton Titans in the final game on Saturday, March 11 at 9:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN2, and the winner will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

No. 2 UC Santa Barbara (26-7, 15-5 Big West), 102 NET, 109 KenPom

The Gauchos took down No. 10 Cal Poly to kick off their run in the Big West Tournament and defeated UC Riverside by five points on Friday to reach the conference championship. They last appeared in the NCAA Tournament after winning the Big West in 2021. Santa Barbara holds opponents to just 65.4 points per game (49th in the nation) and are led on offense by Ajay Mitchell with 16.3 points per game.

No. 4 Cal State Fullerton (20-12, 12-6 Big West), 120 NET, 114 KenPom

Cal State Fullerton has cut it close in both of their tournament games, beating No. 5 Hawai’i by two points and No. 1 UC Irvine by three to reach the title game. The Titans are 1-1 against UCSB this year, beating the Gauchos by 14 points in their latest matchup. They also bring a top defense to the court, limiting opponents to 64.5 points per game (37th in the nation). They are led on offense by Latrell Wrightsell, Jr. with 16.4 points a night.

How to watch the Big West Tournament Championship Game

When: Saturday, March 11 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Where: Dollar Loan Center, Henderson, Nevada

TV: ESPN2

Livestream: ESPN+, ESPN app

Odds for Big West Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Point spread: UCSB -2.5

Point total: 129

Moneyline: UCSB -145, Cal State Fullerton +125

Pre-tournament odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook

UCSB: +250

Ca State Fullerton: +450