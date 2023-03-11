How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live stream for Matchday 27

The Premier League kicks off Matchday 27 this weekend with another full slate of matches following midweek Champions League and Europa League contests. Arsenal, now sitting five points clear of second-place Manchester City, will look to widen the gap while the battle to escape the relegation zone heats up with more than a handful of teams fighting for safety.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

Now sitting in sixth place, Newcastle will look to inch closer back to the top four as they sit just one point behind Liverpool. The Magpies will hope to get back on track against 13th-place Wolverhampton after going winless in their last five, with three draws and two losses through that stretch. Wolves are coming off a big 1-0 win over Tottenham and will look to keep that momentum going on Sunday, with kickoff slated for 12:30 p.m. ET.

Elsewhere, Brentford will look to extend their current unbeaten run to 13 matches as they take on Everton on Saturday morning. The Bees are coming off a 3-2 win over Fulham as they’ve now gone 6-6-0 in their last 12 league matches, with their last loss in EPL play coming on October 23. The Toffees, now winless in their last three, sit in the relegation zone in 18th place, just one point ahed of Southampton and Bournemouth. They’re tied on points with 17th-place Leeds, and will look for a win as they could potentially jump to 15th place depending on other results around the league. Brentford and Everton will kick off at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday morning.

Here’s a look at the full slate for Matchday 27 ahead of this weekend.

EPL Matchday 27 schedule

Saturday, March 11

Bournemouth v. Liverpool - 7:30 a.m. ET, USA

Leeds v. Brighton - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Leicester City v. Chelsea - 10 a.m. ET, USA

Everton v. Brentford - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Tottenham v. Nottingham Forest - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Crystal Palace v. Manchester City - 12:30 p.m. ET, USA

Sunday, March 12

West Ham v. Aston Villa - 10 a.m. ET, USA

Manchester United v. Southampton - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Fulham v. Arsenal - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Newcastle v. Wolverhampton - 12:30 p.m. ET, USA