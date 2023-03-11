Full list of tee times for Round 3 of THE PLAYERS Championship

THE PLAYERS Championship is finally getting its third round started after the second round moved into Saturday morning. Friday saw inclement weather roll in to Ponte Vedra Beach as the best of the best battled it out to make the cut.

Adam Svensson and Scottie Scheffler lead the pack at -9 and -7, respectively, and will wrap up Round 3 as part of the final group. Jon Rahm withdrew due to illness, and Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Kurt Kitayama failed to make the cut through Friday’s high winds.

The tournament gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at 10:30 a.m. ET and will air on NBC. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player. Due to the delayed start to the round, the field will tee off in trios on the No. 1 and No. 10 holes.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2023 PLAYERS Championship on Saturday.