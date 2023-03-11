 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full list of tee times for Round 3 of THE PLAYERS Championship

THE PLAYERS Championship tees off at 10:30 a.m. ET on Saturday from TPC Sawgrass. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By grace.mcdermott
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Two Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

THE PLAYERS Championship is finally getting its third round started after the second round moved into Saturday morning. Friday saw inclement weather roll in to Ponte Vedra Beach as the best of the best battled it out to make the cut.

Adam Svensson and Scottie Scheffler lead the pack at -9 and -7, respectively, and will wrap up Round 3 as part of the final group. Jon Rahm withdrew due to illness, and Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Kurt Kitayama failed to make the cut through Friday’s high winds.

The tournament gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at 10:30 a.m. ET and will air on NBC. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player. Due to the delayed start to the round, the field will tee off in trios on the No. 1 and No. 10 holes.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2023 PLAYERS Championship on Saturday.

2023 THE PLAYERS Championship, round 3 tee times

Time (ET) Hole Golfers
Time (ET) Hole Golfers
10:30 AM 1 Taylor Montgomery, Si Woo Kim, Tyrrell Hatton
10:30 AM 10 Mark Hubbard, Chesson Hadley, Francesco Molinari
10:41 AM 1 Lucas Glover Danny Willett Davis Thompson
10:41 AM 10 Max Homa Jordan Spieth Cameron Young
10:52 AM 1 Ryan Fox Kramer Hickok Garrick Higgo
10:52 AM 10 Joel Dahmen Hideki Matsuyama Sungjae Im
11:03 AM 1 Rickie Fowler Tyler Duncan Justin Rose
11:03 AM 10 Brian Harman Maverick McNealy Matthias Schwab
11:14 AM 1 Brandon Wu Tommy Fleetwood Patrick Cantlay
11:14 AM 10 Will Zalatoris Xander Schauffele Scott Stallings
11:25 AM 1 Wyndham Clark Aaron Rai Dylan Wu
11:25 AM 10 Sahith Theegala Patton Kizzire Sam Ryder
11:36 AM 1 Adam Hadwin Gary Woodland Sam Burns
11:36 AM 10 Taylor Moore Austin Smotherman Tony Finau
11:47 AM 1 David Lingmerth Justin Suh Byeong Hun An
11:47 AM 10 Kevin Kisner Adam Scott Aaron Baddeley
11:58 AM 1 Taylor Pendrith Brendon Todd Nate Lashley
11:58 AM 10 Ben Martin Stephan Jaeger Sepp Straka
12:09 AM 1 Jason Day Viktor Hovland Denny McCarthy
12:09 AM 10 Tom Hoge Shane Lowry Justin Thomas
12:20 AM 1 Cam Davis Chad Ramey Will Gordon
12:20 AM 10 Alex Smalley Jerry Kelly Keith Mitchell
12:31 AM 1 Min Woo Lee Christiaan Bezuidenhout Collin Morikawa
12:31 AM 10 Tom Kim Russell Henley Eric Cole
12:42 AM 1 Adam Svensson Scottie Scheffler Ben Griffin

More From DraftKings Nation