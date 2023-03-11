Full list of tee times for Final Round of THE PLAYERS Championship on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 PLAYERS Championship, and Scottie Scheffler is picking up right where he left off during this time of year in 2022. The 2022 Masters Champion is at -14 after 54 holes, holding a two-shot lead over Min Woo Lee.

As a winner of a PGA TOUR Elevated Event already this year at the Waste Management Open, it’s no surprise to see Scheffler leading the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook as the leader at -250 entering the final round. Lee is the second choice at +600, with Tommy Fleetwood (-9) the third choice at +2200. Cam Davis is alone in third at -10, and he checks in at +2500.

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. NBC will pick up coverage from 1:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. ET, while PGA Tour Live will have full coverage of all 18 holes across four different screens from 7:45 a.m. until the last putt is holed.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 PLAYERS Championship on Sunday.