Full list of tee times for Final Round of THE PLAYERS Championship on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 PLAYERS Championship, and Scottie Scheffler is picking up right where he left off during this time of year in 2022. The 2022 Masters Champion is at -14 after 54 holes, holding a two-shot lead over Min Woo Lee.
As a winner of a PGA TOUR Elevated Event already this year at the Waste Management Open, it’s no surprise to see Scheffler leading the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook as the leader at -250 entering the final round. Lee is the second choice at +600, with Tommy Fleetwood (-9) the third choice at +2200. Cam Davis is alone in third at -10, and he checks in at +2500.
The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. NBC will pick up coverage from 1:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. ET, while PGA Tour Live will have full coverage of all 18 holes across four different screens from 7:45 a.m. until the last putt is holed.
Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 PLAYERS Championship on Sunday.
The PLAYERS Championship Round 4 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|1:45 PM
|Scottie Scheffler
|Min Woo Lee
|1:35 PM
|Cam Davis
|Tommy Fleetwood
|1:25 PM
|Aaron Rai
|Chad Ramey
|1:15 PM
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Sungjae Im
|1:05 PM
|David Lingmerth
|Tom Hoge
|12:55 PM
|Taylor Montgomery
|Justin Rose
|12:45 PM
|Denny McCarthy
|Jordan Spieth
|12:35 PM
|Rickie Fowler
|Patrick Cantlay
|12:20 PM
|Dylan Wu
|Adam Hadwin
|12:10 PM
|Taylor Moore
|Justin Suh
|12:00 PM
|Jason Day
|Viktor Hovland
|11:50 AM
|Collin Morikawa
|Adam Svensson
|11:40 AM
|Ben Griffin
|Si Woo Kim
|11:30 AM
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Max Homa
|11:20 AM
|Garrick Higgo
|Hideki Matsuyama
|11:10 AM
|Brandon Wu
|Wyndham Clark
|11:00 AM
|Tony Finau
|Byeong Hun An
|10:50 AM
|Francesco Molinari
|Davis Thompson
|10:35 AM
|Cameron Young
|Ryan Fox
|10:25 AM
|Kramer Hickok
|Tyler Duncan
|10:15 AM
|Taylor Pendrith
|Russell Henley
|10:05 AM
|Mark Hubbard
|Gary Woodland
|9:56 AM
|Nate Lashley
|Will Gordon
|9:47 AM
|Lucas Glover
|Danny Willett
|9:38 AM
|Brian Harman
|Xander Schauffele
|9:29 AM
|Sam Ryder
|Sam Burns
|9:20 AM
|Austin Smotherman
|Brendon Todd
|9:11 AM
|Shane Lowry
|Keith Mitchell
|8:56 AM
|Maverick McNealy
|Stephan Jaeger
|8:47 AM
|Alex Smalley
|Jerry Kelly
|8:38 AM
|Eric Cole
|Chesson Hadley
|8:29 AM
|Joel Dahmen
|Matthias Schwab
|8:20 AM
|Scott Stallings
|Ben Martin
|8:11 AM
|Justin Thomas
|Tom Kim
|8:02 AM
|Kevin Kisner
|Will Zalatoris
|7:53 AM
|Patton Kizzire
|Aaron Baddeley
|7:44 AM
|Sepp Straka
|Adam Scott
|7:40 AM
|Sahith Theegala