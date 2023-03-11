 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full list of tee times for Final Round of THE PLAYERS Championship on Sunday

The Final Round of the 2023 PLAYERS Championship tees off Sunday from TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. We have a full list of tee times.

By DKNation Staff
Scottie Scheffler watches his tee shot during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament.&nbsp; David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 PLAYERS Championship, and Scottie Scheffler is picking up right where he left off during this time of year in 2022. The 2022 Masters Champion is at -14 after 54 holes, holding a two-shot lead over Min Woo Lee.

As a winner of a PGA TOUR Elevated Event already this year at the Waste Management Open, it’s no surprise to see Scheffler leading the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook as the leader at -250 entering the final round. Lee is the second choice at +600, with Tommy Fleetwood (-9) the third choice at +2200. Cam Davis is alone in third at -10, and he checks in at +2500.

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. NBC will pick up coverage from 1:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. ET, while PGA Tour Live will have full coverage of all 18 holes across four different screens from 7:45 a.m. until the last putt is holed.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 PLAYERS Championship on Sunday.

The PLAYERS Championship Round 4 Tee Times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
1:45 PM Scottie Scheffler Min Woo Lee
1:35 PM Cam Davis Tommy Fleetwood
1:25 PM Aaron Rai Chad Ramey
1:15 PM Christiaan Bezuidenhout Sungjae Im
1:05 PM David Lingmerth Tom Hoge
12:55 PM Taylor Montgomery Justin Rose
12:45 PM Denny McCarthy Jordan Spieth
12:35 PM Rickie Fowler Patrick Cantlay
12:20 PM Dylan Wu Adam Hadwin
12:10 PM Taylor Moore Justin Suh
12:00 PM Jason Day Viktor Hovland
11:50 AM Collin Morikawa Adam Svensson
11:40 AM Ben Griffin Si Woo Kim
11:30 AM Tyrrell Hatton Max Homa
11:20 AM Garrick Higgo Hideki Matsuyama
11:10 AM Brandon Wu Wyndham Clark
11:00 AM Tony Finau Byeong Hun An
10:50 AM Francesco Molinari Davis Thompson
10:35 AM Cameron Young Ryan Fox
10:25 AM Kramer Hickok Tyler Duncan
10:15 AM Taylor Pendrith Russell Henley
10:05 AM Mark Hubbard Gary Woodland
9:56 AM Nate Lashley Will Gordon
9:47 AM Lucas Glover Danny Willett
9:38 AM Brian Harman Xander Schauffele
9:29 AM Sam Ryder Sam Burns
9:20 AM Austin Smotherman Brendon Todd
9:11 AM Shane Lowry Keith Mitchell
8:56 AM Maverick McNealy Stephan Jaeger
8:47 AM Alex Smalley Jerry Kelly
8:38 AM Eric Cole Chesson Hadley
8:29 AM Joel Dahmen Matthias Schwab
8:20 AM Scott Stallings Ben Martin
8:11 AM Justin Thomas Tom Kim
8:02 AM Kevin Kisner Will Zalatoris
7:53 AM Patton Kizzire Aaron Baddeley
7:44 AM Sepp Straka Adam Scott
7:40 AM Sahith Theegala

More From DraftKings Nation