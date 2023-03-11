Who won NASCAR’s United Rentals Work United 500 race last year?

The 2023 NASCAR season continues this weekend with the Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. Qualifying for the United Rentals Work United 500 takes place on Saturday at 2:05 p.m. ET and the green flag drops for the race on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Qualifying airs on FS1 and the race airs on Fox.

NASCAR runs two Cup Series races per year in Arizona. The season-ending championship race has been running at Phoenix Raceway since 2020, and was preceded by a sponsored late season race before the introduction of the playoffs. Separately, this spring race has run in Avondale dating back to 2005. It started as the Subway Fresh 500 and has changed sponsors several times.

Last year, the spring race was called the Ruoff Mortgage 500. Ryan Blaney claimed pole position in qualifying. William Byron won the first stage of the race, Blaney won the second, and Chase Briscoe claimed the checkered flag at the end. Kevin Harvick has won this race the most with five wins (2006, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018). His three-peat is also the only time a driver has repeated as race winner in this event.

Blaney is tied with 2020 race winner Joey Logano as the pre-qualifying favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re installed at +800 and are followed by Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain at +900. Harvick is +1200 to win this race for the sixth time.