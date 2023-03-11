 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

United Rentals 200 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series is in Avondale, Arizona for the 2023 United Rentals 200. We break down what to know about qualifying.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the grid during the national anthem prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 05, 2022 in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to action this weekend at Phoenix Raceway with the fourth race of the season. On Saturday afternoon, the green flag will drop for the United Rentals 200 in Avondale, Arizona. Before the race gets started at 4:30 p.m. ET, qualifying will get going at 1:05 p.m. ET. Both events can be seen on FS1.

Qualifying will be straight forward at Phoenix Raceway. There’s a 20-minute warm-up and practice for the drivers, and then the field runs single-car one lap qualifying. The fastest lap gets the pole position, the slowest starts at the back of the pack, and everybody else slots in between them.

Kyle Busch is the favorite to win Saturday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook with +300 odds. He’s followed by Justin Allgaier and John H. Nemechek at +500, and Josh Berry and Cole Custer at +700. Noah Gragson is the defending champion while Trevor Bayne claimed pole position and finished fourth. Neither is racing in this year’s race.

How to watch qualifying for the 2023 United Rentals 200

Date: Saturday, March 11
Time: 1:05 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports app, FOX Sports Live

Entry list

2023 United Rentals 200 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 0
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Kyle Weatherman 2
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Bayley Currey 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Blaine Perkins 7
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Gray Gaulding 8
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Kyle Busch 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Ryan Truex 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Connor Mosack 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 Kyle Sieg 28
24 Parker Retzlaff 31
25 Joey Gase 35
26 Joe Graf Jr 38
27 Ryan Sieg 39
28 Ryan Ellis 43
29 Jeffrey Earnhardt 44
30 Leland Honeyman 45
31 Parker Kligerman 48
32 Jeremy Clements 51
33 Patrick Emerling 53
34 J.J. Yeley 66
35 Dawson Cram 74
36 Anthony Alfredo 78
37 Garrett Smithley 91
38 Josh Williams 92
39 Riley Herbst 98

