United Rentals 200 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to action this weekend at Phoenix Raceway with the fourth race of the season. On Saturday afternoon, the green flag will drop for the United Rentals 200 in Avondale, Arizona. Before the race gets started at 4:30 p.m. ET, qualifying will get going at 1:05 p.m. ET. Both events can be seen on FS1.
Qualifying will be straight forward at Phoenix Raceway. There’s a 20-minute warm-up and practice for the drivers, and then the field runs single-car one lap qualifying. The fastest lap gets the pole position, the slowest starts at the back of the pack, and everybody else slots in between them.
Kyle Busch is the favorite to win Saturday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook with +300 odds. He’s followed by Justin Allgaier and John H. Nemechek at +500, and Josh Berry and Cole Custer at +700. Noah Gragson is the defending champion while Trevor Bayne claimed pole position and finished fourth. Neither is racing in this year’s race.
How to watch qualifying for the 2023 United Rentals 200
Date: Saturday, March 11
Time: 1:05 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports app, FOX Sports Live
Entry list
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Cole Custer
|0
|2
|Sam Mayer
|1
|3
|Kyle Weatherman
|2
|4
|Sheldon Creed
|2
|5
|Bayley Currey
|4
|6
|Brennan Poole
|6
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|8
|Blaine Perkins
|7
|9
|Josh Berry
|8
|10
|Gray Gaulding
|8
|11
|Brandon Jones
|9
|12
|Kyle Busch
|10
|13
|Daniel Hemric
|11
|14
|Chandler Smith
|16
|15
|Sammy Smith
|18
|16
|Ryan Truex
|19
|17
|John H. Nemechek
|20
|18
|Austin Hill
|21
|19
|Connor Mosack
|24
|20
|Brett Moffitt
|25
|21
|Kaz Grala
|26
|22
|Jeb Burton
|27
|23
|Kyle Sieg
|28
|24
|Parker Retzlaff
|31
|25
|Joey Gase
|35
|26
|Joe Graf Jr
|38
|27
|Ryan Sieg
|39
|28
|Ryan Ellis
|43
|29
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|44
|30
|Leland Honeyman
|45
|31
|Parker Kligerman
|48
|32
|Jeremy Clements
|51
|33
|Patrick Emerling
|53
|34
|J.J. Yeley
|66
|35
|Dawson Cram
|74
|36
|Anthony Alfredo
|78
|37
|Garrett Smithley
|91
|38
|Josh Williams
|92
|39
|Riley Herbst
|98