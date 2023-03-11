NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for United Rentals 200 Xfinity Series race

The NASCAR Xfinity Series continues its 2023 season this weekend at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. A week removed from its Las Vegas race, the Xfinity field will run in the United Rentals 200 on Saturday.

Qualifying gets started at approximately 1:05 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. The field will get 20 minutes of warm-up and practice time ahead of that, and then every driver gets one lap to put together their fastest time around the track. The fastest driver claims pole position and the rest line up according to lap time to fill out the starting lineup. The qualifying period should last less than an hour.

Kyle Busch enters qualifying as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is +300, and is followed by Justin Allgaier and John H. Nemechek at +500. Nemechek won two weeks ago in Fontana, California, while Austin Hill claimed the Xfinity races at Daytona and Las Vegas. Hill is +1800 to win Saturday’s race.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s United Rentals 200 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.