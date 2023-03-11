 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for United Rentals 200 Xfinity Series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s United Rentals 200 at the Phoenix Raceway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the track during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200 at Phoenix Raceway on November 07, 2020 in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series continues its 2023 season this weekend at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. A week removed from its Las Vegas race, the Xfinity field will run in the United Rentals 200 on Saturday.

Qualifying gets started at approximately 1:05 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. The field will get 20 minutes of warm-up and practice time ahead of that, and then every driver gets one lap to put together their fastest time around the track. The fastest driver claims pole position and the rest line up according to lap time to fill out the starting lineup. The qualifying period should last less than an hour.

Kyle Busch enters qualifying as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is +300, and is followed by Justin Allgaier and John H. Nemechek at +500. Nemechek won two weeks ago in Fontana, California, while Austin Hill claimed the Xfinity races at Daytona and Las Vegas. Hill is +1800 to win Saturday’s race.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s United Rentals 200 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 United Rentals 200 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 0
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Kyle Weatherman 2
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Bayley Currey 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Blaine Perkins 7
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Gray Gaulding 8
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Kyle Busch 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Ryan Truex 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Connor Mosack 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 Kyle Sieg 28
24 Parker Retzlaff 31
25 Joey Gase 35
26 Joe Graf Jr 38
27 Ryan Sieg 39
28 Ryan Ellis 43
29 Jeffrey Earnhardt 44
30 Leland Honeyman 45
31 Parker Kligerman 48
32 Jeremy Clements 51
33 Patrick Emerling 53
34 J.J. Yeley 66
35 Dawson Cram 74
36 Anthony Alfredo 78
37 Garrett Smithley 91
38 Josh Williams 92
39 Riley Herbst 98

