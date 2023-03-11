 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch United Rentals 200 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch United Rentals 200 of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Phoenix Raceway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of sunset at the raceway as cars race during the NASCAR XFINITY Series Ticket Galaxy 200 at Phoenix International Raceway on November 12, 2016 in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Avondale, Arizona this weekend for the United Rentals 200. The Phoenix Raceway will host the event on Saturday, March 11. The race begins at 4:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1 with the live stream available at FOX.com/live or on the FOX Sports App.

The 200-mile race should run approximately two hours. Kyle Busch is the pre-race favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +300 odds to win. His odds are so short because of his dominance at the track. He has won the spring Xfinity Series race at Phoenix Raceway seven times, most recently in 2019. Additionally, he’s won the late season Phoenix Xfinity Series race four times in his career.

Justin Allgaier and John H. Nemechek follow with +500 odds. Josh Berry and Cole Custer round out the top five with +700 odds. Noah Gragson won last year’s spring race and Ty Gibbs won the Championship Race in November, but neither is driving in the Xfinity race this year.

How to watch the United Rentals 200

Date: Saturday, March 11
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX.com/live

Live streaming the United Rentals 200 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup

2023 United Rentals 200 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car # Time
Pos. Driver Car # Time
1 Cole Custer 0 27.701
2 Justin Allgaier 7 27.755
3 Daniel Hemric 11 27.845
4 John H. Nemechek 20 27.858
5 Sheldon Creed 2 27.869
6 Chandler Smith 16 27.902
7 Josh Berry 8 27.954
8 Austin Hill 21 27.959
9 Ryan Sieg 39 28.008
10 Riley Herbst 98 28.02
11 Sammy Smith 18 28.021
12 Ryan Truex 19 28.097
13 Kaz Grala 26 28.129
14 Parker Retzlaff 31 28.142
15 Sam Mayer 1 28.142
16 Jeb Burton 27 28.144
17 Brett Moffitt 25 28.173
18 Kyle Weatherman 2 28.205
19 Ryan Ellis 43 28.211
20 Josh Williams 92 28.262
21 Brandon Jones 9 28.264
22 Kyle Sieg 28 28.288
23 Leland Honeyman 45 28.407
24 Joe Graf Jr 38 28.41
25 Anthony Alfredo 78 28.427
26 Gray Gaulding 8 28.455
27 Jeremy Clements 51 28.456
28 Brennan Poole 6 28.529
29 Dawson Cram 74 28.587
30 Garrett Smithley 91 28.712
31 Jeffrey Earnhardt 44 28.738
32 Bayley Currey 4 28.752
33 Joey Gase 35 28.855
34 Patrick Emerling 53 28.864
35 Blaine Perkins 7 28.927
36 Timmy Hill 66 28.968
37 Connor Mosack 24 29.065
38 Parker Kligerman 48 Crashed
39 Kyle Busch 10 Unapproved adjustment

