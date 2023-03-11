How to watch United Rentals 200 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Avondale, Arizona this weekend for the United Rentals 200. The Phoenix Raceway will host the event on Saturday, March 11. The race begins at 4:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1 with the live stream available at FOX.com/live or on the FOX Sports App.

The 200-mile race should run approximately two hours. Kyle Busch is the pre-race favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +300 odds to win. His odds are so short because of his dominance at the track. He has won the spring Xfinity Series race at Phoenix Raceway seven times, most recently in 2019. Additionally, he’s won the late season Phoenix Xfinity Series race four times in his career.

Justin Allgaier and John H. Nemechek follow with +500 odds. Josh Berry and Cole Custer round out the top five with +700 odds. Noah Gragson won last year’s spring race and Ty Gibbs won the Championship Race in November, but neither is driving in the Xfinity race this year.

How to watch the United Rentals 200

Date: Saturday, March 11

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX.com/live

Live streaming the United Rentals 200 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup