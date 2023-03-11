Odds for Petr Yan-Merab Dvalishvili at UFC Fight Night

Headlining UFC Fight Night on Saturday, March 11 will be two veterans of the octagon; Former Bantamweight champ Petr Yan (16-4) of Russia will tussle with Merab Dvalishvili (15-4) of Georgia, as the winner of this bout will likely be catapulted to a title shot.

With The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas serving as the venue, the main card is slated to commence at 6 p.m. ET, while the main event ring walks are tentatively scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Saturday’s UFC Fight Night is available for live streaming via ESPN+.

Week of the fight, DraftKings Sportsbook has Petr Yan favored to win the Bantamweight bout, showing a moneyline price of -250, while Merab Dvalishvili is showing +210 to pull off the upset. Of course, if you think this fight somehow ends in a draw, that is available for a 50/1 payout. The round total of 4.5 has the over-juiced to -215, with the under-paying back at +175.

For method of victory, the short-favorite is “Yan To Win By Decision” at +110. If you trust Yan can win by KO/TKO/DQ, that garners a price of +250, while Dvalishvili is a much longer shot to win in that fashion (+1200). In that same vein, Dvalishvili is +300 To Win By Decision, and an ambitious +1600 To Win By Submission.

Here’s a look at the remaining card’s full list of odds:

UFC Fight Night odds

Main card

Yan: -250

Dvalishvili: +210

Volkov: +135

Romanov: -155

Krylov: -170

Spann: +145

Ramos: -365

Lingo: +300

Nurmagomedov: -240

Martinez: +200

Petrino: PK

Turkalj: PK

Preliminary card

Dumas: -180

Fremd: +155

Bautista: -975

Cannetti: +675

Lipski: +265

Aldrich: -320

Harris: -125

Nurmagomedov: +105

Nam: +165

Silva: -195

Assuncao: +120

Grant: -140

Henry: -140

Gravely: +120

Williams: -200

Brzeski: +170