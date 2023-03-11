 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Odds for Petr Yan-Merab Dvalishvili at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night comes to you live from Las Vegas in the Theater at Virgin Hotels on Saturday, March 11. We break down odds over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

By Gabriel_Santiago
UFC 280: Yan v O’Malley
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - OCTOBER 22: Petr Yan of Russia reacts after the conclusion of his bantamweight fight against Sean O’Malley during the UFC 280 event at Etihad Arena on October 22, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Headlining UFC Fight Night on Saturday, March 11 will be two veterans of the octagon; Former Bantamweight champ Petr Yan (16-4) of Russia will tussle with Merab Dvalishvili (15-4) of Georgia, as the winner of this bout will likely be catapulted to a title shot.

With The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas serving as the venue, the main card is slated to commence at 6 p.m. ET, while the main event ring walks are tentatively scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Saturday’s UFC Fight Night is available for live streaming via ESPN+.

Week of the fight, DraftKings Sportsbook has Petr Yan favored to win the Bantamweight bout, showing a moneyline price of -250, while Merab Dvalishvili is showing +210 to pull off the upset. Of course, if you think this fight somehow ends in a draw, that is available for a 50/1 payout. The round total of 4.5 has the over-juiced to -215, with the under-paying back at +175.

For method of victory, the short-favorite is “Yan To Win By Decision” at +110. If you trust Yan can win by KO/TKO/DQ, that garners a price of +250, while Dvalishvili is a much longer shot to win in that fashion (+1200). In that same vein, Dvalishvili is +300 To Win By Decision, and an ambitious +1600 To Win By Submission.

Here’s a look at the remaining card’s full list of odds:

UFC Fight Night odds

Main card

Yan: -250
Dvalishvili: +210

Volkov: +135
Romanov: -155

Krylov: -170
Spann: +145

Ramos: -365
Lingo: +300

Nurmagomedov: -240
Martinez: +200

Petrino: PK
Turkalj: PK

Preliminary card

Dumas: -180
Fremd: +155

Bautista: -975
Cannetti: +675

Lipski: +265
Aldrich: -320

Harris: -125
Nurmagomedov: +105

Nam: +165
Silva: -195

Assuncao: +120
Grant: -140

Henry: -140
Gravely: +120

Williams: -200
Brzeski: +170

