Odds for Petr Yan-Merab Dvalishvili at UFC Fight Night

Headlining UFC Fight Night on Saturday, March 11 will be two veterans of the octagon; Former Bantamweight champ Petr Yan (16-4) of Russia will tussle with Merab Dvalishvili (15-4) of Georgia, as the winner of this bout will likely be catapulted to a title shot.
With The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas serving as the venue, the main card is slated to commence at 6 p.m. ET, while the main event ring walks are tentatively scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Saturday’s UFC Fight Night is available for live streaming via ESPN+.
Week of the fight, DraftKings Sportsbook has Petr Yan favored to win the Bantamweight bout, showing a moneyline price of -250, while Merab Dvalishvili is showing +210 to pull off the upset. Of course, if you think this fight somehow ends in a draw, that is available for a 50/1 payout. The round total of 4.5 has the over-juiced to -215, with the under-paying back at +175.
For method of victory, the short-favorite is “Yan To Win By Decision” at +110. If you trust Yan can win by KO/TKO/DQ, that garners a price of +250, while Dvalishvili is a much longer shot to win in that fashion (+1200). In that same vein, Dvalishvili is +300 To Win By Decision, and an ambitious +1600 To Win By Submission.
Here’s a look at the remaining card’s full list of odds:
UFC Fight Night odds
Main card
Yan: -250
Dvalishvili: +210
Volkov: +135
Romanov: -155
Krylov: -170
Spann: +145
Ramos: -365
Lingo: +300
Nurmagomedov: -240
Martinez: +200
Petrino: PK
Turkalj: PK
Preliminary card
Dumas: -180
Fremd: +155
Bautista: -975
Cannetti: +675
Lipski: +265
Aldrich: -320
Harris: -125
Nurmagomedov: +105
Nam: +165
Silva: -195
Assuncao: +120
Grant: -140
Henry: -140
Gravely: +120
Williams: -200
Brzeski: +170