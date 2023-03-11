 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time is the 2023 United Rentals 200 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2023 United Rentals 200 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By David Fucillo
A general view of cars racing during the NASCAR XFINITY Series Axalta Faster. Tougher. Brighter. 200 at Phoenix International Raceway on March 14, 2015 in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, March 11 with the United Rentals 200 at Phoenix Raceway. The race starts at 4:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on Fox Sports Live or on the Fox Sports app.

The Phoenix Raceway track is a mile in length and the race is 200 laps. The last three years, the race has gone over the two hour mark. Last year, Noah Gragson won it with a time of 2:01:35, Austin Cindric won in 2021 in 2:25:37, and Brandon Jones won it in 2020 in 2:09:47. Five of the previous six finishes at the track were under two hours.

This is the first of two Xfinity Series races at Phoenix Raceway. The other is in November when the Xfinity Series Championship Race is run. That has gone over three hours each of the last three years. Ty Gibbs won last year in 2:11:37, Daniel Hemric won in 2021 with a time of 2:22:35, and Austin Cindric won in 2020 with a time of 2:13:51.

Kyle Busch enters qualifying ahead of the race as a +300 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He won the race in 2019 and has won it seven times in total. He claimed the fall race four times prior to it becoming the Championship Race, with wins in 2007, 2013, 2015, and 2016.

2023 United Rentals 200 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 0
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Kyle Weatherman 2
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Bayley Currey 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Blaine Perkins 7
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Gray Gaulding 8
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Kyle Busch 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Ryan Truex 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Connor Mosack 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 Kyle Sieg 28
24 Parker Retzlaff 31
25 Joey Gase 35
26 Joe Graf Jr 38
27 Ryan Sieg 39
28 Ryan Ellis 43
29 Jeffrey Earnhardt 44
30 Leland Honeyman 45
31 Parker Kligerman 48
32 Jeremy Clements 51
33 Patrick Emerling 53
34 J.J. Yeley 66
35 Dawson Cram 74
36 Anthony Alfredo 78
37 Garrett Smithley 91
38 Josh Williams 92
39 Riley Herbst 98

