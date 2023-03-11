What time is the 2023 United Rentals 200 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, March 11 with the United Rentals 200 at Phoenix Raceway. The race starts at 4:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on Fox Sports Live or on the Fox Sports app.

The Phoenix Raceway track is a mile in length and the race is 200 laps. The last three years, the race has gone over the two hour mark. Last year, Noah Gragson won it with a time of 2:01:35, Austin Cindric won in 2021 in 2:25:37, and Brandon Jones won it in 2020 in 2:09:47. Five of the previous six finishes at the track were under two hours.

This is the first of two Xfinity Series races at Phoenix Raceway. The other is in November when the Xfinity Series Championship Race is run. That has gone over three hours each of the last three years. Ty Gibbs won last year in 2:11:37, Daniel Hemric won in 2021 with a time of 2:22:35, and Austin Cindric won in 2020 with a time of 2:13:51.

Kyle Busch enters qualifying ahead of the race as a +300 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He won the race in 2019 and has won it seven times in total. He claimed the fall race four times prior to it becoming the Championship Race, with wins in 2007, 2013, 2015, and 2016.