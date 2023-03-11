Full undercard for Diego Pacheco vs. Jack Cullen super middleweight fight

Highly-touted middleweight prospect Diego Pacheco (17-0, 14 KOs) will take on Jack Cullen (21-3-1, 9 KOs) in a 10-round fight at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England on Saturday, March 11. The fight will be broadcast on DAZN starting at 2 p.m. and the two will fight for the WBO International title.
Pacheco is being groomed for stardom. At 6-foot-4 he is a tall, long middleweight with power in both hands. He has won his past six fights by knockout or TKO. He was expected to make his UK debut on the co-feature bout, but when Callum Smith pulled out of his fight with Pawel Stepien, Pacheco was moved to the main event.
Cullen, a light-punching tactician, is 3-1-1 in his past five fights. He has been a regional champion and recently lost to Kevin Sadjo in an attempt to win the European super middleweight title.
Pacheco is a massive -2500 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Cullen is the underdog at +1100.
Full Card for Diego Pacheco vs. Jack Cullen
- Main event: Diego Pacheco vs. Jack Cullen, 10 rounds, for vacant WBO International super middleweight title
- Robbie Davies Jr vs. Darragh Foley, 10 rounds junior welterweight
- Rhiannon Dixon vs. Vicky Wilkinson, 10 rounds, for vacant Commonwealth Boxing Council women’s lightweight title
- Peter McGrail vs. Nicolas Nahuel Botelli, 10 rounds, junior featherweight
- Johnny Fisher vs. Alfonso Damiani, 8 rounds, heavyweight
- Aqib Fiaz vs. Dean Dodge, 8 rounds, junior lightweight
- Campbell Hatton vs. Michael Gonxhe, 6 rounds, lightweight
- Paddy Lacey vs. James McCarthy, 6 rounds, middleweight
- George Liddard vs. Daniel Przewieslik, 4 rounds, middleweight