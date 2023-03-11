 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full undercard for Diego Pacheco vs. Jack Cullen super middleweight fight

We take a look at what to expect from the full card as Diego Pacheco faces Jack Cullen in a super middleweight bout on Saturday, March 11.

By DKNation Staff
Diego Pacheco Media Workout Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Highly-touted middleweight prospect Diego Pacheco (17-0, 14 KOs) will take on Jack Cullen (21-3-1, 9 KOs) in a 10-round fight at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England on Saturday, March 11. The fight will be broadcast on DAZN starting at 2 p.m. and the two will fight for the WBO International title.

Pacheco is being groomed for stardom. At 6-foot-4 he is a tall, long middleweight with power in both hands. He has won his past six fights by knockout or TKO. He was expected to make his UK debut on the co-feature bout, but when Callum Smith pulled out of his fight with Pawel Stepien, Pacheco was moved to the main event.

Cullen, a light-punching tactician, is 3-1-1 in his past five fights. He has been a regional champion and recently lost to Kevin Sadjo in an attempt to win the European super middleweight title.

Pacheco is a massive -2500 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Cullen is the underdog at +1100.

Full Card for Diego Pacheco vs. Jack Cullen

  • Main event: Diego Pacheco vs. Jack Cullen, 10 rounds, for vacant WBO International super middleweight title
  • Robbie Davies Jr vs. Darragh Foley, 10 rounds junior welterweight
  • Rhiannon Dixon vs. Vicky Wilkinson, 10 rounds, for vacant Commonwealth Boxing Council women’s lightweight title
  • Peter McGrail vs. Nicolas Nahuel Botelli, 10 rounds, junior featherweight
  • Johnny Fisher vs. Alfonso Damiani, 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • Aqib Fiaz vs. Dean Dodge, 8 rounds, junior lightweight
  • Campbell Hatton vs. Michael Gonxhe, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Paddy Lacey vs. James McCarthy, 6 rounds, middleweight
  • George Liddard vs. Daniel Przewieslik, 4 rounds, middleweight

