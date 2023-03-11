Full undercard for Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison junior middleweight title fight

Undefeated Tim Tsyzu (21-0, 15 KOs) will be in front of his home crowd when he takes on Tony Harrison (29-3, 21 KOs) for the WBO interim junior middleweight title at Sydney Olympic Park. The Sydney, Australia bout will take place on Saturday, March 11. Showtime will have full coverage of the fight beginning at 10:45 p.m. ET.

The winner of this fight is hoping for a match with Jermell Charlo. Harrison has fought Charlo twice already, beating him by unanimous decision in December 22, 2018 and losing in an 11th-round knockout on December 21, 2019. Harrison’s last fight was a unanimous decision win over Sergio Garcia on April 9, 2022.

Tszyu is fighting for his first world championship. He has held several regional and secondary titles. Most recently Tszyu earned a decision win over Terrell Gausha on March 26, 2022. Gausha knocked him down in the first round, but Tszyu recovered to win on all three cards.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Tszyu as a -280 favorite with Harrison as a +210 underdog.

Full Card for Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison