Tampa Bay Derby 2023: Post time, live stream, TV channel, horses, odds for Kentucky Derby prep race

The road to the 2023 Kentucky Derby just about wraps up the first leg of its series with the Tampa Bay Derby on Saturday, March 11. Once that race wraps, the last remaining first leg race will run the same weekend the second leg gets underway and points opportunities increase considerably.

The Tampa Bay Derby gets started at approximately 5:15 p.m. ET and will air on FS2. You can view a live stream of the race at Tampa Bay Downs through the Fox Sports app or at Fox Sports Live.

The Florida race has strong history in the build-up to the Triple Crown. Street Sense and Super Saver went on from this race to win the Kentucky Derby, while Tapwrit won the Belmonst stakes.

This year, Tapit Trice is the morning line favorite with 8/5 odds. The 3-year old colt has won his last two races, claiming victory at Gulfstream Park and Aqueduct Racetrack. His trainer, Todd Pletcher, is a five-time winner at Tampa Bay Downs.

How to watch 2023 Tampa Bay Derby

Date: Saturday, March 11

Post time: 5:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS2

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports app

Horses racing + odds

Lord Miles: 12/1

Classic Car Wash: 8/1

Classic Legacy: 6/1

Groveland: 6/1

Mikey Bananas: 30/1

Tapit Trice: 8/5

Freedom Road: 15/1

Dreaming of Kona: 30/1

Shesterkin: 9/2

Champions Dream: 20/1

Zydeceaux: 20/1

Prairie Hawk: 20/1