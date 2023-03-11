Tony Yoka vs. Carlos Takam fight time, live stream, more for heavyweight bout

French heavyweight Tony Yoka (11-1, 9 KOs) will look to bounce back from the first loss of his professional career when he takes on Carlos Takam (39-7, 28 KOs) at Accor Arena in Paris, France on Saturday, March 11. ESPN+ will carry the fight on a live stream at 2:45 p.m. ET.

How to watch Tony Yoka vs. Carlos Takam

ESPN+ will carry the full card with the ring walks for the main event expected to staert around 5:30 p.m. ET.

Fighter history

Yoka is going to look to make quick work on Takam after he lost by majority decision to Martin Bakole in May, suffering two knockdowns. Before that fight Yoka had knocked out nine of his previous ten opponents.

This fight with Takam was originally scheduled for 2021, but has been pushed back several times because of injury and other matters. Takam has lost consecutive fights and four of his past eight. Notable losses include TKOs at the hands of Derek Chisora in 2018 and Anthony Joshua in 2017

DraftKings Sportsbook doesn’t currently have a line on the fight, but other boards have Yoka as a -650 favorite and Takam as a +420 underdog.

Full card for Tony Yoka vs. Carlos Takam