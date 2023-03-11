Diego Pacheco vs. Jack Cullen fight time, live stream, more for super middleweight bout

Highly-touted super middleweight prospect Diego Pacheco (17-0, 14 KOs) will take on Jack Cullen (21-3-1, 9 KOs) in a 10-round fight at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. The fight will take place on Saturday, March 11, and is for the vacant WBO International super middleweight title. DAZN will air the fight, with the main card starting at 2 p.m. ET.

How to watch Diego Pacheco vs. Jack Cullen

DAZN will have the full card as part of its Fight Night broadcast. The main event ring walks are expected sometime after 5 p.m. ET.

Fighter history

Pacheco, 22, is being groomed for stardom and will be making his first appearance in England. At 6-foot-4 he is a tall, long super middleweight with power in both hands. He has won his past six fights by knockout or TKO. This fight was originally a co-feature bout, but when Callum Smith pulled out of his fight with Pawel Stepien, Pacheco was moved to the main event.

Cullen, a light-punching tactician, is 3-1-1 in his past five fights. He has been a regional champion and recently lost to Kevin Sadjo in an attempt to win the European super middleweight title.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Pacheco as a massive -2500 favorite to beat Cullen, who is a +1100 underdog.

Full card for Diego Pacheco vs. Jack Cullen