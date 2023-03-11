Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison fight time, live stream, more for junior middleweight title bout

Undefeated Tim Tsyzu (21-0. 15 KOs) gets a home town advantage this weekend when he faces Tony Harrison (29-3, 21 KOs) for the WBO interim junior middleweight title. The fight takes place in Australia at Sydney Olympic Park on Saturday, March 11. Showtime will have full coverage of the fight beginning at 10:45 p.m. ET.

How to watch Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison

Showtime will have the main card on their network, app and the Paramount+ app starting at 10:45 p.m. ET. The ringwalks are expected after 1 a.m. ET on Sunday, March 12.

Fighter history

Harrison (29-3-1, 21 KOs) came on the scene after his two fights with Jermell Charlo. He upset Charlo in their first meeting, beating him by unanimous decision in December 22, 2018, but lost the seocnd time in an 11th-round knockout on December 21, 2019. Harrison’s last fight was a unanimous decision win over Sergio Garcia on April 9, 2022. At 32, Harrison is hoping another big performance will lead to a third fight with Charlo.

Tszyu is fighting for his first world championship. He has held several regional and secondary titles. Most recently Tszyu earned a decision win over Terrell Gausha on March 26, 2022. Gausha knocked him down in the first round, but Tszyu recovered to win on all three cards. Tszyu’s most recognizable win would have come against fellow countryman Jeff Horn, a former WBO champion who is best known for beating Manny Pacquiao.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Tszyu as a -280 favorite and Harrison as a +210 underdog.

Full card for Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison