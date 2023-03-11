Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

The WBO interim title and a likely unification fight with Jermell Charlo will be on the line Saturday, March 11 when undefeated Tim Tsyzu (21-0. 15 KOs) takes on Tony Harrison (29-3, 21 KOs) at Sydney Olympic Park in Sydney, Australia. Showtime will have full coverage of the fight starting at 10:45 p.m. ET.

Expect a loud partisan crowd for the home fight Tsyzu, making a major step up in quality of opponent. He is fighting for his first world championship. He has held several regional and secondary titles. Most recently Tszyu earned a decision win over Terrell Gausha on March 26, 2022. Gausha knocked him down in the first round, but Tszyu recovered to win on all three cards. Tszyu’s most notable win to date is a knockout win over former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn, who is best known for beating Manny Pacquaio.

Harrison has fought Charlo twice already, beating him by unanimous decision in December 22, 2018 and losing in an 11th-round knockout on December 21, 2019. A big performance and a win on foreign soil would put the 32-year-old Detroit native in line for a rubber match. Harrison’s last fight was a unanimous decision win over Sergio Garcia on April 9, 2022.

Tszyu comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -280 favorite while Harrison is a +210 underdog. The favored outcome is a Tszyu knockout at +105, followed by a Tszyu decision at +250. A Harrison decision is +475 and a Harrison stoppage is +500.

Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison round-by-round results

Round 1: TBD

Round 2: TBD

Round 3: TBD

Round 4: TBD

Round 5: TBD

Round 6: TBD

Round 7: TBD

Round 8: TBD

Round 9: TBD

Round 10: TBD

Round 11: TBD

Round 12: TBD