How to watch the XFL in Week 4

It’s Week 4 of the XFL season, and we have four games on the docket. Two matchups will take place on Saturday, March 11 while the other two are slated for Sunday, March 12. Below, we’ll break down these matchups and outline how to watch each contest for XFL Week 4.

All odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Houston Roughnecks at Orlando Guardians

The Roughnecks (3-0) are one of two undefeated teams remaining in the XFL. Meanwhile, the Guardians (0-3) stand in as one of two winless squads in the league. Based on the record disparity, it shouldn’t be a surprise that the Roughnecks are favored by 8.5. Houston has the best point differential (+39) in the league, and former Dallas Cowboys head coach Wade Phillips has his squad playing well on both sides of the ball.

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

Channel: FX

Live Stream: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, March 11

Location: Camping World Stadium — Orlando, Florida

Moneyline: Houston -365, Orlando +300

San Antonio Brahmas at Seattle Sea Dragons

The Sea Dragons (1-2) notched their first win of the season with an electrifying 30-26 win over the Vegas Vipers last Saturday. QB Ben DiNucci — formerly of the Cowboys — threw for 377 yards and four touchdowns in that game, including a game-winner to Josh Gordon. With momentum on its side, Seattle steps in as a 4.5-point home favorite over the Brahmas (1-2), who suffered a defeat at the hands of the Roughnecks last week.

Game time: 10 p.m. ET

Channel: FX

Live Stream: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, March 11

Location: Lumen Field — Seattle, Washington

Moneyline: Seattle -205, San Antonio +175

Arlington Renegades at St. Louis Battlehawks

The Renegades (2-1) leaned on their defense to record a 10-9 victory over winless Orlando last week. However, Arlington will likely need more offense if it wants to outlast St. Louis on the road. The Battlehawks (2-1) notched a pair of comeback victories in the first two weeks of the season, but QB A.J. McCarron couldn’t find that magic in a 34-28 loss to the Defenders last week. St. Louis is a four-point home favorite in this matchup.

Game time: 4 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: FX Live Stream

Date: Sunday, March 12

Location: The Dome at America’s Center, Saint Louis, Missouri

Moneyline: St. Louis -175, Arlington +150

Vegas Vipers at DC Defenders

This is another matchup between an undefeated and winless side. The Defenders (3-0) are quite possibly the best team in the XFL at this point in the season. DC outlasted the Battlehawks 34-28 last Sunday while using an efficient rushing attack to put away the game. The Vipers (0-3) gave up 519 yards of offense last week against the Sea Dragons, so they’ll need to tighten things up on defense for a chance at the upset. The Defenders line up as 6-point home favorites in this game.

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Date: Sunday, March 12

Location: Audi Field — Washington, D.C.

Moneyline: DC -245, Vegas +205