NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for United Rentals Work United 500

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR Cup Series United Rentals Work United 500 at the Phoenix Raceway.

By David Fucillo
Crew members push the #2 Auto-trader Ford, driven by Austin Cindric on the grid during qualifying for the Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 12, 2022 in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series has arrived in Avondale, Arizona for its annual spring race at Phoenix Raceway. The green flag drops for the United Rentals Work United 500 on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET, and qualifying will take place the day prior.

On Saturday, the Cup Series field will hit the track for qualifying, with an estimated start time of 2:05 p.m. ET. There’s virtually no chance of a weather delay, but sometimes qualifying is delayed a few minutes because prior events run over. Cup Series qualifying is preceded by Xfinity Series qualifying at 1:05 p.m. ET, so keep an eye on that to see if it runs over. Both qualifying events will air on FS1.

The Cup Series qualifying will feature two rounds of racing. The first round will see the 36-driver field split in two. Group A will run one lap per car and the top five finishers will advance to the final round. Then, Group B will run one lap per car and the top five finishers will advance to the final round. The final round will determine pole position and the rest of the top ten for Sunday’s starting lineup.

Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney are pre-qualifying favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. A year ago, Ryan Blaney secured pole position and Chase Briscoe won the race.

United Rentals Work United 500 entry list

1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey Lajoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Josh Berry 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Todd Gilliland 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Zane Smith 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Cody Ware 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

