NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for United Rentals Work United 500

The NASCAR Cup Series has arrived in Avondale, Arizona for its annual spring race at Phoenix Raceway. The green flag drops for the United Rentals Work United 500 on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET, and qualifying will take place the day prior.

On Saturday, the Cup Series field will hit the track for qualifying, with an estimated start time of 2:05 p.m. ET. There’s virtually no chance of a weather delay, but sometimes qualifying is delayed a few minutes because prior events run over. Cup Series qualifying is preceded by Xfinity Series qualifying at 1:05 p.m. ET, so keep an eye on that to see if it runs over. Both qualifying events will air on FS1.

The Cup Series qualifying will feature two rounds of racing. The first round will see the 36-driver field split in two. Group A will run one lap per car and the top five finishers will advance to the final round. Then, Group B will run one lap per car and the top five finishers will advance to the final round. The final round will determine pole position and the rest of the top ten for Sunday’s starting lineup.

Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney are pre-qualifying favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. A year ago, Ryan Blaney secured pole position and Chase Briscoe won the race.

