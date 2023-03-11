How to watch NASCAR qualifying for United Rentals Work United 500 via live online stream

The NASCAR Cup Series remains out west in the desert this weekend following last week’s Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas. The circuit is headed to Avondale, Arizona this weekend for the United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

The race runs on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET and qualifying is the day before at 2:05 p.m. The race will air on Fox while qualifying will air on FS1. If you aren’t around a TV to watch either event, you can live stream them at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Qualifying will run a little over an hour with two rounds of single-car racing. The 36 drivers will be split into two groups for the first round, with the top five finishers in each group advancing to the second round. That final round will see the ten drivers compete for the top ten spots in the starting lineup for Sunday’s race.

The odds are fairly tight at DraftKings Sportsbook to win Sunday’s race. Ahead of qualifying, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney are favorites at +800. Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain follow at +900. Defending champ Chase Briscoe is +2000.

How to watch qualifying for the United Rentals Work United 500

Date: Saturday, March 11

Time: 2:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Entry list