 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for United Rentals Work United 500 via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s United Rentals Work United 500 qualifying on Saturday at the Phoenix Raceway via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the track during the NASCAR Cup Series Instacart 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 14, 2021 in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series remains out west in the desert this weekend following last week’s Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas. The circuit is headed to Avondale, Arizona this weekend for the United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

The race runs on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET and qualifying is the day before at 2:05 p.m. The race will air on Fox while qualifying will air on FS1. If you aren’t around a TV to watch either event, you can live stream them at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Qualifying will run a little over an hour with two rounds of single-car racing. The 36 drivers will be split into two groups for the first round, with the top five finishers in each group advancing to the second round. That final round will see the ten drivers compete for the top ten spots in the starting lineup for Sunday’s race.

The odds are fairly tight at DraftKings Sportsbook to win Sunday’s race. Ahead of qualifying, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney are favorites at +800. Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain follow at +900. Defending champ Chase Briscoe is +2000.

How to watch qualifying for the United Rentals Work United 500

Date: Saturday, March 11
Time: 2:05 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Entry list

2023 United Rentals Work United 500 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey Lajoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Josh Berry 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Todd Gilliland 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Zane Smith 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Cody Ware 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

More From DraftKings Nation