NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for United Rentals Work United 500 race

The fourth race weekend of the 2023 NASCAR season is upon us and the Cup Series is at the Phoenix Raceway. The top circuit will run the United Rentals Work United 500 on Sunday, but a day prior qualifying is taking place to set the starting lineup.

Qualifying gets underway at approximately 2:05 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. It immediately follows Xfinity Series qualifying at 1:05 p.m. ET, so it’s possible there will be a slight delay. The Cup Series qualifying will likely last a little over an hour between the two rounds of single-car racing.

The 36-driver field is split into two groups of 18. Each driver runs a single lap and the five fastest drivers in each group advance to the final round. Those ten drivers then compete for the fastest lap to determine pole position and the rest of the top ten spots in the starting lineup.

A year ago, Ryan Blaney claimed the pole and Chase Briscoe won the race. Briscoe is +2000 at DraftKings Sportsbook to repeat as race champ and Blaney is co-favorite alongside Joey Logano at +800.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s United Rentals Work United 500 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.