NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for United Rentals Work United 500 race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Sunday’s United Rentals Work United 500 at the Phoenix Raceway.

By DKNation Staff
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 06, 2022 in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The fourth race weekend of the 2023 NASCAR season is upon us and the Cup Series is at the Phoenix Raceway. The top circuit will run the United Rentals Work United 500 on Sunday, but a day prior qualifying is taking place to set the starting lineup.

Qualifying gets underway at approximately 2:05 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. It immediately follows Xfinity Series qualifying at 1:05 p.m. ET, so it’s possible there will be a slight delay. The Cup Series qualifying will likely last a little over an hour between the two rounds of single-car racing.

The 36-driver field is split into two groups of 18. Each driver runs a single lap and the five fastest drivers in each group advance to the final round. Those ten drivers then compete for the fastest lap to determine pole position and the rest of the top ten spots in the starting lineup.

A year ago, Ryan Blaney claimed the pole and Chase Briscoe won the race. Briscoe is +2000 at DraftKings Sportsbook to repeat as race champ and Blaney is co-favorite alongside Joey Logano at +800.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s United Rentals Work United 500 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 United Rentals Work United 500 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey Lajoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Josh Berry 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Todd Gilliland 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Zane Smith 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Cody Ware 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

