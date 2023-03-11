How to watch USA vs. Great Britain on Saturday, March 11 in 2023 WBC

The 2023 World Baseball Classic got underway on Tuesday, March 7. The international games in Taiwan and Japan have been the focal part of the early part of the tournament. Pool C and Pool D will begin their games on Saturday, March 11. Team USA will make its 2023 WBC debut against Team Great Britain. The US are defending champs of the WBC, while Great Britain will be participating for the first time.

USA vs. Great Britain

Date: Saturday, March 11

Start time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox live stream

