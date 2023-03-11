 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch USA vs. Great Britain on Saturday, March 11 in 2023 WBC

We discuss how to watch the USA taking on Great Britain on Saturday, March 11 at the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

By TeddyRicketson
Pitcher Adam Wainwright #50 of Team USA poses for a portrait ahead of the World Baseball Classic at Papago Park Sports Complex on March 07, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The 2023 World Baseball Classic got underway on Tuesday, March 7. The international games in Taiwan and Japan have been the focal part of the early part of the tournament. Pool C and Pool D will begin their games on Saturday, March 11. Team USA will make its 2023 WBC debut against Team Great Britain. The US are defending champs of the WBC, while Great Britain will be participating for the first time.

ODDS

USA vs. Great Britain

Date: Saturday, March 11
Start time: 9 p.m. ET
TV channel: Fox
Live stream: Fox live stream

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

