What time is the United Rentals Work United 500 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, March 12 with the United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on Fox. The weather forecast is looking good so there should be no weather delays to start the race. You can watch a live stream on foxsports.com/live or through the Fox Sports app.

The track is approximately one mile in length and Sunday’s race is 312 laps. The last four spring races at Phoenix Raceway have run past three hours, with last year’s going 3:06:34. Four of the five previous were less than three hours, and the fifth only went over because the race went into overtime.

There are two Cup Series races at Phoenix Raceway each year, with the season-ending championship race taking place there in November. Last year’s Cup Series Championship lasted 2:58:42, and two of the previous three races were less than three hours.

Kyle Larson claimed pole position for Sunday’s race and is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook following qualifying. He is +450 to win and is followed by Denny Hamlin (+700) and Christopher Bell and William Byron (+800).