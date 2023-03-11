 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time is the United Rentals Work United 500 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2023 United Rentals Work United 500 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By David Fucillo
Jeff Gordon, driver of the #24 DuPont Chevrolet, takes the green flag at the start of the NASCAR Nextel Cup Series Subway Fresh Fit 500 at Phoenix International Raceway on April 21, 2007 in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, March 12 with the United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on Fox. The weather forecast is looking good so there should be no weather delays to start the race. You can watch a live stream on foxsports.com/live or through the Fox Sports app.

The track is approximately one mile in length and Sunday’s race is 312 laps. The last four spring races at Phoenix Raceway have run past three hours, with last year’s going 3:06:34. Four of the five previous were less than three hours, and the fifth only went over because the race went into overtime.

There are two Cup Series races at Phoenix Raceway each year, with the season-ending championship race taking place there in November. Last year’s Cup Series Championship lasted 2:58:42, and two of the previous three races were less than three hours.

Kyle Larson claimed pole position for Sunday’s race and is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook following qualifying. He is +450 to win and is followed by Denny Hamlin (+700) and Christopher Bell and William Byron (+800).

2023 United Rentals Work United 500 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Kyle Larson 5
2 Denny Hamlin 11
3 William Byron 24
4 Brad Keselowski 6
5 Christopher Bell 20
6 Ross Chastain 1
7 Michael McDowell 34
8 Ryan Blaney 12
9 Kyle Busch 8
10 Erik Jones 43
11 Daniel Suarez 99
12 Tyler Reddick 45
13 Martin Truex Jr 19
14 Ty Gibbs 54
15 Kevin Harvick 4
16 Joey Logano 22
17 Josh Berry 9
18 Alex Bowman 48
19 Bubba Wallace 23
20 Austin Cindric 2
21 Chris Buescher 17
22 A.J. Allmendinger 16
23 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
24 Chase Briscoe 14
25 Ryan Preece 41
26 Justin Haley 31
27 Harrison Burton 21
28 Corey Lajoie 7
29 Todd Gilliland 15
30 Austin Dillon 3
31 Aric Almirola 10
32 Noah Gragson 42
33 B.J. McLeod 78
34 Zane Smith 38
35 Ty Dillon 77
36 Cody Ware 51

