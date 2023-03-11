Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday, March 11

With 10 games on Saturday’s NBA slate, there are plenty of spots for bettors to target player props. Here’s a few we like for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nikola Vucevic under 10.5 rebounds vs. Rockets (+110)

Vucevic went over this mark in the last game, but had gone under this line in four straight prior to hitting an over. He’s gone under this mark in five of the last seven contests. The Rockets offer plenty of rebounding opportunities with their erratic offense but they actually rank fourth in the league in rebounds allowed. Vucevic should have a strong game but there’s good value on taking the under for his rebounding prop Saturday.

Jayson Tatum over 3.5 3-pointers vs. Hawks (+120)

Tatum has gone over this line in three of his last four games, and his volume from behind the arc is encouraging. The Celtics forward is taking nearly 10 triples per game over the last six, so he just needs a relatively decent clip to deliver on this bet. The Hawks have been decent defending the three-point line, so the matchup isn’t as favorable as we’d hope for.

Stephen Curry over 28.5 points vs. Bucks (-105)

The Warriors point guard has gone over this line in the last two games and should be ready for a massive showing at home in primetime. Curry has been phenomenal in his return from injury but Golden State just went 0-3 on the road after supposedly turning things around. The Warriors should bounce back at home against the Bucks with Curry leading the way.