NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Saturday, March 11

There are nine games on Saturday’s main DFS slate, which means plenty of choices for value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Jordan Nwora, Indiana Pacers, $4,400

After being lost in the fodder in Milwaukee, Nwora has started to find his rhythm in Indiana. The guard has averaged 26.7 DKFP over his last six games, including a pair of 30+ DKFP performances. He gets a strong matchup against the Pistons, who are tanking. The Pacers might also sit some key players, which would mean more usage for Nwora.

Santi Aldama, Memphis Grizzlies, $4,300

Aldama has back-to-back games with 20+ DKFP after going through a minor slump. He’s set to keep getting solid playing time with Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke both sidelined indefinitely. The Mavericks are a bit thin on the interior defensively, although they have fared well in terms of limiting opponent bigs from a fantasy standpoint. Still, there’s enough value on Aldama to back him in this matchup.

Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings, $5,000

After a dud against the Clippers, Murray has put together two strong fantasy showings amid a relatively strong stretch for the rookie. The Kings should be involved in a relatively high-scoring contest agains the Suns, which boosts Murray’s stock. Murray has topped 24 DKFP in five of his last six games, including two games with 36+ DKFP.