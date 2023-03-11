Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Clippers on Saturday

The New York Knicks (39-29) and Los Angeles Clippers (35-33) will get things started on Saturday’s NBA slate with a late afternoon tipoff. The Knicks have lost two in a row, while the Clippers come into this contest on a two-game winning streak.

Jalen Brunson is out for the Knicks with foot soreness after aggravating the injury in Thursday’s contest against the Kings. The Clippers have a clean injury report on the day-to-day front.

The Clippers are 5.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 227.5. LA is -210 on the moneyline, while New York is +180.

Knicks vs. Clippers, 4 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks +5.5

New York is an excellent road team, holding a 22-11 ATS mark away from home. The Knicks are equally good as the road underdog with a 15-9 ATS record in that category. The Clippers have been solid at home lately but are 14-18 ATS overall as the home team. Even with LA likely to get a win here, the Knicks should keep things close.

Over/Under: Over 227.5

The Knicks rank 23rd in points allowed per game over the last five, while the Clippers are 17th in the category. New York is in the top five in scoring over the same span, and Brunson’s injury shouldn’t have a major impact there as Immanuel Quickley continues to rise offensively. The Clippers rank 27th in points per game at home but they should do enough to push the total over this afternoon.