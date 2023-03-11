Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Grizzlies on Saturday

The Dallas Mavericks (34-33) head into Saturday’s showdown against the Memphis Grizzlies (39-26) hoping to right the ship. The Mavericks are 3-7 in their last 10 games while the Grizzlies snapped a three-game losing skid with a win over the Warriors last time out.

Luka Doncic is out for the Mavericks, while Reggie Bullock is probable. Kyrie Irving is questionable due a foot injury but was initially listed as uncertain with a personal issue. The Grizzlies are still without Ja Morant but are otherwise intact on the day-to-day front.

Memphis is a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 224. The Grizzlies are -215 on the moneyline, while the Mavericks come in at +185.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies -5.5

Irving did travel with the team initially but it feels like the point guard is trending towards sitting out. If he does play, this pick will be adjusted. The Grizzlies have enough experience playing without Morant to push past a subpar Dallas team, especially if Irving is out. Take Memphis to win and cover at home.

Over/Under: Under 224

The Grizzlies have gone under the total in three of their last five and six of their last nine games. The Mavericks have gone under their totals in one of the last three games with one push after having a string of overs. With Doncic and Morant out, there’s a lot of scoring firepower off the court. If Irving also sits, the under should be in play.