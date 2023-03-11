Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Warriors on Saturday

The Milwaukee Bucks (48-18) will look to keep their winning ways going when they meet the Golden State Warriors (34-33) in Saturday’s primetime contest. The Bucks have won three in a row despite some stars being sidelined, while the Warriors dropped three on a road after winning five in a row at home.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable with a hand injury, and has sat Milwaukee’s last two games. Klay Thompson is probable for the Warriors with a knee issue, while Jonathan Kuminga is out. Andrew Wiggins remains out for personal reasons.

The Warriors are 1-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 240.5. Both teams are priced at -110 on the moneyline.

Bucks vs. Warriors, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -1

Antetokounmpo’s status will cause a shift in numbers but Golden State should get this thing back on track even if the Greek Freak does suit up. The Warriors are still a juggernaut in the Bay, sporting a 27-7 mark at home. The Bucks have been solid on the road but are 4-7-1 ATS as road underdogs. Take Golden State to win at home.

Over/Under: Under 240.5

Despite Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday being in and out of the lineup lately, the Bucks rank second in points per game over the last five contests. The Warriors are averaging 119.4 points per game at home, which ranks seventh in the league for all teams at home. Golden State’s road mark is about three points less per game, but this is really about defense. At home, the Warriors are 13th in points allowed but they are 29th on the road in points allowed. Golden State’s defense should tighten up at home and keep this total from going over, especially on a higher number.