Pick against the spread, over/under for Kings vs. Suns on Saturday

The Sacramento Kings (39-26) and Phoenix Suns (37-29) enter this crucial Pacific division showdown on winning runs. The Kings have triumphed in their last two games, while the Suns are winners of four straight as both teams appear to be headed for the postseason.

The Kings are intact on the injury front. The Suns will be without Kevin Durant and Landry Shamet, who are both sidelined indefinitely. There’s optimism both will return for the postseason.

The Suns are 3-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 241. The Suns are -150 on the moneyline, while the Kings are +130.

Kings vs. Suns, 9 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Kings +3

This is a matchup of strength vs. strength. The Suns are 18-13-1 ATS as the home team, with a 15-9-1 ATS mark as a home favorite. Meanwhile, the Kings have been impressive on the road with a 19-12 ATS mark away from Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is 9-7 ATS as a road underdog. The Suns have won both matchups in this season series so far but Sacramento has enough offensive firepower to keep this game close. Take the Kings to cover and potentially even win outright.

Over/Under: Under 241

This total is just too high to feel good about taking the over. Both previous matchups in this season series went under the total, and only the first one came close to topping this line. The Kings do have the league’s most potent scoring offense and the Suns have enough firepower even without Durant to keep up, but the under is still the move on any number above 240.