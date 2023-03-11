Opening odds for Week 4 of the 2023 XFL season

The 2023 XFL season rolls on with four games scheduled for Week 4. Two matchups will take place on Saturday, March 11 with the other two slated for Sunday, March 12.

The Houston Roughnecks and DC Defenders remain undefeated at 3-0, and both of those squads check in as significant favorites while facing winless opponents in Week 4. Houston is a 9-point favorite against the Orlando Guardians while DC is favored by six against the Vegas Vipers.

The lowest over/under of the week is 36.5 in a game between the Arlington Renegades and St. Louis Battlehawks. That’s not surprising, as the Renegades have only scored three offensive touchdowns in three games this season.

Here are the opening odds for Week 4 of the XFL season over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Houston Roughnecks at Orlando Guardians

Point spread: Roughnecks -9

Total: 37.5

Moneyline: Houston -365, Orlando +300

San Antonio Brahmas at Seattle Sea Dragons

Point spread: Sea Dragons -4.5

Total: 40.5

Moneyline: Seattle -205, San Antonio +175

Arlington Renegades at St. Louis Battlehawks

Point spread: Battlehawks -4

Total: 36.5

Moneyline: St. Louis -175, Arlington +150

Vegas Vipers at DC Defenders

Point spread: Defenders -6

Total: 42

Moneyline: DC -245, Vegas +205