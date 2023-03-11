How to watch Roughnecks vs. Guardians in XFL Week 4

The Houston Roughnecks (3-0) hit the road to play the Orlando Guardians (0-3) in Week 4 of the XFL season. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 11. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Roughnecks are favored by nine points with an over/under of 37.5.

Below, we’ll break down how to watch this matchup on TV and via live stream.

Roughnecks vs. Guardians, Week 4

The Roughnecks are quite possibly the best team in the XFL at the moment. Houston leads the league with a +39 point differential while also posting a league-best 10 offensive touchdowns. Roughnecks QB Brandon Silvers is tied for the XFL lead with seven touchdown passes while ranking second with 723 passing yards. His favorite target, WR Jontre Kirklin ranks third in receiving yardage (204) and tied for first in receiving touchdowns (3).

On the other side, it’s not a stretch to say that Orlando is one of the worst teams in the XFL right now. QB Paxton Lynch has struggled at times, and his offensive line has had problems keeping him upright. That doesn’t bode well against a Houston team that leads the XFL with 13 sacks and five interceptions. Former South Florida QB Quinton Flowers just signed with the Guardians, and he could see some time under center. Flowers is more of a mobile option that Orlando hopes can evade an aggressive pass rush.

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

Channel: FX

Live Stream: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, March 11

Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando

Moneyline: Roughnecks -365, Guardians +300