How to watch Brahmas vs. Sea Dragons in XFL Week 4

The San Antonio Brahams take on the Seattle Sea Dragons in Week 4 of the XFL season. Kickoff from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington is set for 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 11, and the game will air on FX and ESPN+.

Brahmas vs. Sea Dragons, Week 4

San Antonio has a 1-2 record heading into this game. Last week, they lost 22-13 to the Houston Roughnecks. It was another tough game for quarterback Jack Coan who finished 8 of 20 for only 64 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Running back Jaques Patrick had eight carries for 36 yards and a touchdown, while backup Kalen Ballage had 10 carries for 35 yards.

Seattle (1-2) pulled off a late-game comeback against the Vegas Vipers in Week 3. The SeaDragons scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to secure the 30-26 win. Quarterback Ben DiNucci finished 29 of 37 passing for 377 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. Running back Morgan Ellison also had a good game with 17 carries for 103 yards. Wide receiver Josh Gordon brought in six of his seven targets for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

Game time: 10 p.m. ET

Channel: FX

Live Stream: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, March 11

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Moneyline: Sea Dragons -205, San Antonio +175