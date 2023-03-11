Team USA vs. Great Britain: What time does 2023 WBC game start on Saturday, March 11

The United States will play its first game in the 2023 World Baseball Classic on Saturday, March 11. This will be their first Pool play game, and it will be against Great Britain. Team USA is the defending champs, winning the 2017 WBC, while Great Britain is playing in their first tournament.

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright will get the starting nod for this game. Team USA’s batting order looks like an MLB All-Star lineup. In a recent exhibition game to prepare for this matchup, Mookie Betts lead off and was followed by captain Mike Trout, Kyle Schwarber and Paul Goldschmidt. Nolan Arenado, Kyle Tucker, Trea Turner, J.T. Realmuto and Jeff McNeil round out the bottom half of the absurd order.

While Great Britain will be making its WBC debut, that doesn’t mean its roster is devoid of talent. McKenzie Mills and Lucius Fox have been touted as impressive prospects. Darnell Sweeney and Trayce Thompson also have some big-league experience. Southpaw pitcher Michael Roth won the back-to-back College World Series with South Carolina in 2010-2011 but never caught on in the majors and retired in 2018.

Team USA vs. Great Britain

Pitchers: Adam Wainwright vs. TBD

First pitch: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox live stream

Odds: TBD