How to watch Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela on Saturday, March 11 in 2023 WBC

Pool play in the 2023 World Baseball Classic will continue on Saturday, March 11. Pool C and Pool D will play their first games in the tournament. Pool D is considered the toughest group in large part due to the Dominican Republic and Venezuela being included. These two powerhouse baseball nations will face off on Saturday.

The reigning National League Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara will take the mound for the Dominican Republic. Texas Rangers southpaw Martin Perez gets the starting nod for Venezuela.

The Dominican Republican is the favorite in this opener at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are -280 on the moneyline while Venezuela is +235. The DR is -1.5 on the moneyline priced at -180, while Venezuela is +1.5 priced at +155. The run total is 8.5 with the over priced at -115 and the under priced at -105.

Here’s the Dominican Republic’s lineup for Game 1. It’s not exactly easy for a pitcher to navigate.

Dominican Republic's lineup for tonight's huge game vs. Venezuela, per @Enrique_Rojas1:



1. Julio Rodríguez, CF

2. Juan Soto, LF

3. Manny Machado, 3B

4. Teoscar Hernández, RF

5. Rafael Devers, DH

6. Wander Franco, 2B

7. Jeremy Peña, SS

8. Jeimer Candelario, 1B

9. Gary Sánchez, C — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 11, 2023

Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela

Date: Saturday, March 11

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.