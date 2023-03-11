Full schedule for 2023 World Baseball Classic on Sunday, March 12

The pool play round for the 2023 World Baseball Classic will continue on Sunday, March 12. There are some high-profile matchups between Japan and Australia, Venezuela and Puerto Rico, and the United States facing Mexico in a revitalized rivalry. This will be the second day that teams in Pool C and Pool D will be in action.
2023 World Baseball Classic schedule: Sunday, March 12
Japan vs. Australia
Start time: 6 a.m. ET
TV: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live
Location: Tokyo, Japan
Odds: TBD
Netherlands vs. Italy
Start time: 7 a.m. ET
TV: FS2
Live stream: Fox Sports Live
Location: Taichung, Taiwan
Odds: TBD
Nicaragua vs. Israel
Start time: 12 p.m. ET
TV: FS2
Live stream: Fox Sports Live
Location: Miami, Florida
Odds: TBD
Great Britain vs. Canada
Start time: 3 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live
Location: Phoenix, Arizona
Odds: TBD
Venezuela vs. Puerto Rico
Start time: 7 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live
Location: Miami, Florida
Odds: TBD
Mexico vs. USA
Start time: 10 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live
Location: Phoenix, Arizona
Odds: TBD
Australia vs. Czech Republic
Start time: 11 p.m. ET
TV: FS2
Live stream: Fox Sports Live
Location: Tokyo, Japan
Odds: TBD