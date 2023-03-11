 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full schedule for 2023 World Baseball Classic on Sunday, March 12

We go over the schedule at the 2023 World Baseball Classic on Sunday, March 12.

By TeddyRicketson
Mookie Betts #3 of Team USA works out in advance of the World Baseball Classic at Chase Field on March 10, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

The pool play round for the 2023 World Baseball Classic will continue on Sunday, March 12. There are some high-profile matchups between Japan and Australia, Venezuela and Puerto Rico, and the United States facing Mexico in a revitalized rivalry. This will be the second day that teams in Pool C and Pool D will be in action.

2023 World Baseball Classic schedule: Sunday, March 12

Japan vs. Australia

Start time: 6 a.m. ET
TV: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live
Location: Tokyo, Japan
Odds: TBD

Netherlands vs. Italy

Start time: 7 a.m. ET
TV: FS2
Live stream: Fox Sports Live
Location: Taichung, Taiwan
Odds: TBD

Nicaragua vs. Israel

Start time: 12 p.m. ET
TV: FS2
Live stream: Fox Sports Live
Location: Miami, Florida
Odds: TBD

Great Britain vs. Canada

Start time: 3 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live
Location: Phoenix, Arizona
Odds: TBD

Venezuela vs. Puerto Rico

Start time: 7 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live
Location: Miami, Florida
Odds: TBD

Mexico vs. USA

Start time: 10 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live
Location: Phoenix, Arizona
Odds: TBD

Australia vs. Czech Republic

Start time: 11 p.m. ET
TV: FS2
Live stream: Fox Sports Live
Location: Tokyo, Japan
Odds: TBD

