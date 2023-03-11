How to watch Wrexham soccer via live stream for Matchday 38

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will be in action in the English National League for Matchday 38 Saturday. The club are in a great position to achieve promotion and will hope to avoid a negative result with the finish line in sight. Here’s how fans can catch all the action.

Wrexham AFC vs. Southend United

Date: Saturday, March 11

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: None

Livestream: Wrexham website

Wrexham are four points clear of Notts County at the top of the table, although there is a return game between the two sides. That does give Wrexham some margin for error assuming they can take care of business against Southend United.

Southend United have lost their last two matches in league play, dropping three of their last five overall. They lost 2-1 to Chesterfield in midweek action and currently sit eighth in the league table.

The last time these sides met back in September, the match ended in a 0-0 draw.