Kyrie Irving, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brandon Ingram headline NBA injury report for Saturday, March 11

We’ve got 10 games on Saturday’s NBA slate, headlined by ABC’s primetime contest. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 11

Jalen Brunson (foot) - OUT

Brunson has been ruled out after he left Thursday’s game with foot soreness. Immanuel Quickley should get the start for New York in his place.

Jordan Clarkson (finger) - questionable

If Clarkson doesn’t play, that means more minutes of Ochai Agbaji and Talen Horton-Tucker.

Mark Williams (thumb) - questionable

Williams has been getting more minutes as the Hornets tank. If he’s out, Nick Richards and Kai Jones could see more playing time.

Tyrese Haliburton (knee) - questionable

Myles Turner (back) - questionable

Bennedict Mathurin (ankle) - OUT

If Haliburton doesn’t play, Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell will get more minutes. Isaiah Jackson would benefit the most if Turner is out. Mathurin remains out with an ankle injury he suffered Thursday.

Jaden Ivey (protocols) - OUT

Marvin Bagley (ankle) - probable

With Ivey out, Killian Hayes will be the primary point guard for Detroit.

Kyle Lowry (knee) - expected to play

Jimmy Butler (injury management) - TBD

Tyler Herro (injury management) - TBD

Bam Adebayo (injury management) - TBD

Lowry is expected to return, which will push Gabe Vincent into a bench role. We’ll see how the Heat handle key players on the second night of a back-to-back.

Wendell Carter Jr. (hip) - available

Carter Jr. is available but might not play as much with the Magic attempting to tank.

Trae Young (injury management) - TBD

Dejounte Murray (injury management) - TBD

John Collins (injury management) - TBD

We’ll see how Atlanta plays this with its stars on the second night of a back-to-back.

Kevin Porter Jr. (thigh) - probable

Porter Jr. is probable and should take some usage away from Jalen Green.

Luka Doncic (thigh) - OUT, sidelined indefinitely

Kyrie Irving (foot, personal) - questionable

Reggie Bullock (quad) - probable

Irving was initially listed as uncertain due to a personal reason but is now being listed as questionable with a foot problem. If he sits, the Mavericks will lean on Tim Hardaway Jr. and Justin Holiday since Doncic is also sidelined. Bullock should be in.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (injury management) - available

The star point guard will play for the Thunder Saturday, which means he’ll sit Sunday’s game.

Brandon Ingram (ankle) - questionable

Ingram being questionable is great news, as that means his ankle injury from Wednesday’s game is not as serious as some might’ve thought. If Ingram can’t play, Trey Murphy and CJ McCollum will see additional shot opportunities.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (hand) - questionable

Antetokounmpo previously had a knee issue, then had an illness, and now has a hand injury. We’ll see how legitimate this designation is soon enough. If Antetokounmpo can’t play, Bobby Portis is likely to get the start with Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton getting most of the shots in this offense. The Bucks would also likely be underdogs to the Warriors if the Greek Freak is ruled out.

Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) - OUT

Klay Thompson (knee) - probable

The young forward remains out with an ankle injury. Donte DiVincenzo should see more playing time, with Moses Moody also likely seeing an uptick in minutes. Thompson should be in for this primetime matchup.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.