Kyrie Irving, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brandon Ingram headline NBA injury report for Saturday, March 11

We’ve got 10 games on Saturday’s NBA slate, headlined by ABC’s primetime contest. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: March 11
New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Jalen Brunson (foot) - OUT
Brunson has been ruled out after he left Thursday’s game with foot soreness. Immanuel Quickley should get the start for New York in his place.
Utah Jazz vs. Charlotte Hornets
Jordan Clarkson (finger) - questionable
If Clarkson doesn’t play, that means more minutes of Ochai Agbaji and Talen Horton-Tucker.
Mark Williams (thumb) - questionable
Williams has been getting more minutes as the Hornets tank. If he’s out, Nick Richards and Kai Jones could see more playing time.
Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons
Tyrese Haliburton (knee) - questionable
Myles Turner (back) - questionable
Bennedict Mathurin (ankle) - OUT
If Haliburton doesn’t play, Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell will get more minutes. Isaiah Jackson would benefit the most if Turner is out. Mathurin remains out with an ankle injury he suffered Thursday.
Jaden Ivey (protocols) - OUT
Marvin Bagley (ankle) - probable
With Ivey out, Killian Hayes will be the primary point guard for Detroit.
Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic
Kyle Lowry (knee) - expected to play
Jimmy Butler (injury management) - TBD
Tyler Herro (injury management) - TBD
Bam Adebayo (injury management) - TBD
Lowry is expected to return, which will push Gabe Vincent into a bench role. We’ll see how the Heat handle key players on the second night of a back-to-back.
Wendell Carter Jr. (hip) - available
Carter Jr. is available but might not play as much with the Magic attempting to tank.
Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks
Trae Young (injury management) - TBD
Dejounte Murray (injury management) - TBD
John Collins (injury management) - TBD
We’ll see how Atlanta plays this with its stars on the second night of a back-to-back.
Chicago Bulls vs. Houston Rockets
Kevin Porter Jr. (thigh) - probable
Porter Jr. is probable and should take some usage away from Jalen Green.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Luka Doncic (thigh) - OUT, sidelined indefinitely
Kyrie Irving (foot, personal) - questionable
Reggie Bullock (quad) - probable
Irving was initially listed as uncertain due to a personal reason but is now being listed as questionable with a foot problem. If he sits, the Mavericks will lean on Tim Hardaway Jr. and Justin Holiday since Doncic is also sidelined. Bullock should be in.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (injury management) - available
The star point guard will play for the Thunder Saturday, which means he’ll sit Sunday’s game.
Brandon Ingram (ankle) - questionable
Ingram being questionable is great news, as that means his ankle injury from Wednesday’s game is not as serious as some might’ve thought. If Ingram can’t play, Trey Murphy and CJ McCollum will see additional shot opportunities.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors
Giannis Antetokounmpo (hand) - questionable
Antetokounmpo previously had a knee issue, then had an illness, and now has a hand injury. We’ll see how legitimate this designation is soon enough. If Antetokounmpo can’t play, Bobby Portis is likely to get the start with Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton getting most of the shots in this offense. The Bucks would also likely be underdogs to the Warriors if the Greek Freak is ruled out.
Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) - OUT
Klay Thompson (knee) - probable
The young forward remains out with an ankle injury. Donte DiVincenzo should see more playing time, with Moses Moody also likely seeing an uptick in minutes. Thompson should be in for this primetime matchup.
Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.