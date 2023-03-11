 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kyrie Irving, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brandon Ingram headline NBA injury report for Saturday, March 11

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Saturday, March 11 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Dallas Mavericks v New Orleans Pelicans
Kyrie Irving of the Dallas Mavericks reacts to a fan during the second quarter of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on March 08, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

We’ve got 10 games on Saturday’s NBA slate, headlined by ABC’s primetime contest. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 11

New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Jalen Brunson (foot) - OUT

Brunson has been ruled out after he left Thursday’s game with foot soreness. Immanuel Quickley should get the start for New York in his place.

Utah Jazz vs. Charlotte Hornets

Jordan Clarkson (finger) - questionable

If Clarkson doesn’t play, that means more minutes of Ochai Agbaji and Talen Horton-Tucker.

Mark Williams (thumb) - questionable

Williams has been getting more minutes as the Hornets tank. If he’s out, Nick Richards and Kai Jones could see more playing time.

Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons

Tyrese Haliburton (knee) - questionable
Myles Turner (back) - questionable
Bennedict Mathurin (ankle) - OUT

If Haliburton doesn’t play, Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell will get more minutes. Isaiah Jackson would benefit the most if Turner is out. Mathurin remains out with an ankle injury he suffered Thursday.

Jaden Ivey (protocols) - OUT
Marvin Bagley (ankle) - probable

With Ivey out, Killian Hayes will be the primary point guard for Detroit.

Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic

Kyle Lowry (knee) - expected to play
Jimmy Butler (injury management) - TBD
Tyler Herro (injury management) - TBD
Bam Adebayo (injury management) - TBD

Lowry is expected to return, which will push Gabe Vincent into a bench role. We’ll see how the Heat handle key players on the second night of a back-to-back.

Wendell Carter Jr. (hip) - available

Carter Jr. is available but might not play as much with the Magic attempting to tank.

Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young (injury management) - TBD
Dejounte Murray (injury management) - TBD
John Collins (injury management) - TBD

We’ll see how Atlanta plays this with its stars on the second night of a back-to-back.

Chicago Bulls vs. Houston Rockets

Kevin Porter Jr. (thigh) - probable

Porter Jr. is probable and should take some usage away from Jalen Green.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Luka Doncic (thigh) - OUT, sidelined indefinitely
Kyrie Irving (foot, personal) - questionable
Reggie Bullock (quad) - probable

Irving was initially listed as uncertain due to a personal reason but is now being listed as questionable with a foot problem. If he sits, the Mavericks will lean on Tim Hardaway Jr. and Justin Holiday since Doncic is also sidelined. Bullock should be in.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (injury management) - available

The star point guard will play for the Thunder Saturday, which means he’ll sit Sunday’s game.

Brandon Ingram (ankle) - questionable

Ingram being questionable is great news, as that means his ankle injury from Wednesday’s game is not as serious as some might’ve thought. If Ingram can’t play, Trey Murphy and CJ McCollum will see additional shot opportunities.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors

Giannis Antetokounmpo (hand) - questionable

Antetokounmpo previously had a knee issue, then had an illness, and now has a hand injury. We’ll see how legitimate this designation is soon enough. If Antetokounmpo can’t play, Bobby Portis is likely to get the start with Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton getting most of the shots in this offense. The Bucks would also likely be underdogs to the Warriors if the Greek Freak is ruled out.

Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) - OUT
Klay Thompson (knee) - probable

The young forward remains out with an ankle injury. Donte DiVincenzo should see more playing time, with Moses Moody also likely seeing an uptick in minutes. Thompson should be in for this primetime matchup.

Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

More From DraftKings Nation