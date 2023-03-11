Pick on the spread for Pennsylvania-Princeton on March 11

The Ivy League Tournament this season is being played on the home floor of the Princeton Tigers, which gives them a rare conference tournament home game against the Pennsylvania Quakers on Saturday.

Pennsylvania Quakers vs. Princeton Tigers (-2, 146)

The Quakers have the number two scorer in America on their side as Jordan Dingle enters Saturday averaging 23.6 points per game on 36.2% shooting from 3-point range.

Dingle’s scoring has been consistent as he’s scored at least 12 points in every game this season and has scored 28 or more points in just five of the 27 games he has played in.

The team around Dingle will need to step up though as the Quakers are just 2-3 when Dingle scored at least 28 points with much of it bring due to the team ranking 202nd in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis.

Despite Dingle averaging 24.5 points per game in the two regular matchups against Princeton, Pennsylvania lost both games while not getting to 70 points in either game against a Princeton defense that ranks 84th in the country in points allowed per possession.

Though Princeton does not have a scorer as prolific as Dingle, the versatility of 6-foot-8 Tosan Evboumwan is a big reason the team won a share of the Ivy League regular season title, averaging 14.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game as a point forward.

The versatility of Evboumwan also gives Princeton an edge on the glass, with the team 24th in the nation in rebound rate, and will carry the team to a third win over Pennsylvania and a trip to the Ivy League Tournament Final.

The Play: Princeton -2

