Picks, predictions for Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M in SEC Semifinals on Saturday

The Vanderbilt Commodores might be the hottest team in college basketball, and their dream run in February and March continues as they take on the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M odds in SEC Semifinals

Spread: Texas A&M -5.5

Over/Under: 140.5

Moneyline: Texas A&M -250, Vanderbilt +210

Vandy (20-13, 11-7 SEC) just 80 minutes from reaching the NCAA Tournament, which for a team that ended January with an overall record of 10-12 is an incredible accomplishment. Jerry Stackhouse’s group has won 10 of their last 11, including four Quad 1 victories. But they’ll need to win out in Nashville to have any chance at playing in the NCAA Tournament thanks to some bad losses earlier this season (10-3 combined vs. Quad 3/4).

A&M (24-8, 15-3 SEC) sits No. 22 in the NET with their place in The Big Dance secure, but looking for a place on a protected top-four seed line if they can find two more wins. Senior guard Tyrece Radford (13.2 Pts, 5.5 Reb) has helped guide a veteran side

The Pick: Vandy +5.5

When there is no tomorrow, there is no reason to not play with everything you have. And as the house money tour continues for the Commodores just a brisk stroll from campus, you’d have a tough time not believing in Tyrin Lawrence (12.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg) and a team that’s continued to outperform expectations for six weeks now.

Vandy covers, but can they get themselves one day from one of the most unlikely bid steals in major conference basketball history? That’s the real question.