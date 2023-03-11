Picks, predictions for Penn State vs. Indiana in Big Ten Semifinals on Saturday

The Penn State Nittany Lions take on the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday at the United Center in Chicago for a key Big Ten semifinal matchup.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Penn State vs. Indiana odds in Big Ten Semifinals

Spread: Indiana -3

Over/Under: 140

Moneyline: Indiana -145, Penn State +125

Penn State (21-12, 10-10 Big Ten) has probably played themselves into the NCAA Tournament thanks to a four-game winning streak to close the season, but another victory and a spot in the Big Ten Final would remove all doubt. Senior guard Jalen Pickett (17.8 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 7.0 apg) is one of the most underrated players in all of college basketball, and his role as a playmaker is why the Lions are here.

Indiana (22-10, 12-8 Big Ten) opened up the conference campaign at 1-4, but has been as tough an out as there is in the conference since mid-January. Trayce Jackson-Davis (20.7 ppg, 10.9 rpg, 4.0 apg) would be the Wooden Award winner as the best player in college basketball if not for Purdue’s Zach Edey, and his ability to get a basket at any time has sparked the Hoosiers late-season surge.

The Pick: Indiana -3

This is simply a matchup problem for PSU, as this is a completely different Indiana team than the one that lost 85-66 in State College, PA on January 11. After that defeat IU ran off five straight wins, and hasn’t looked back since while making more of a team defensive commitment and getting healthier.

Race Thompson also didn’t play for IU in the previous matchup, and he’ll be a go this evening. Teams change too much during a college basketball season to get stuck in a narrative, and Indiana having played one less game in this tournament so far will be the difference on Saturday.