Georgetown targeting Penn State’s Micah Shrewsberry for head coach opening

Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry is reportedly one of Georgetown’s leading candidates for their recent head coach opening.

I’m told Rick Pitino is currently not under consideration. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 11, 2023

The Hoyas fired Patrick Ewing after six seasons following a 7-25 seasons that saw Georgetown finish at the bottom of the Big East after grabbing just two conference wins. Shrewsberry has been at Penn State since the end of the 2020-21 season.

The Nittany Lions have gone serious improvement under his leadership, going from 14-17 in his first season to 21-12 in his second. They remain a contender to grab an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament this season, which would mark their first appearance in the Big Dance in over a decade.

Georgetown’s season is over, while Penn State’s continues on into the Big Ten semifinals. Shrewsberry played at Hanover in the 1990s and his coaching resume includes assistant positions at Butler, Purdue, and the Boston Celtics.