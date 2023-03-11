Houston guard Marcus Sasser suffers groin injury in AAC Tournament semifinal, questionable to return

Houston guard Marcus Sasser suffered an apparent groin injury during the first half Saturday’s AAC Tournament semifinal matchup against ECU and is questionable to return. The AAC Player of the Year slipped while dribbling at the top of the key and went down awkwardly, staying down on the floor for an extended period of time. He was eventually helped off the court and was being evaluated by trainers on the bench. He was seen using a theragun before heading to to the locker room prior to the half.

Play that Houston guard Marcus Sasser was injured. No update on his status



The loss of Sasser is a huge blow to the Cougars, who are just two wins away from claiming a third straight AAC Tournament title. The senior guard has been excellent for UH this season, leading the team by averaging 17.5 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game. the Cougars are currently up by double-digit on the Pirates and we’ll see if they can maintain that advantage with the star guard not on the floor.