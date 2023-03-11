Should Texas be a No. 1 seed after winning Big 12 championship over Kansas?

The Texas Longhorns won the 2023 Big 12 Tournament in dominant fashion, thrashing the Kansas Jayhawks 76-56 in Saturday’s title game to cut down the nets at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

They opened as the favorite to win the tourney at DraftKings Sportsbook and lived up to it with three impressive victories. With the NCAA Tournament selection committee set to determine the full 68-team for the big dance on Sunday, it begs the question if UT warrants consideration for a No. 1 seed.

Texas put together an impressive resume this season and managed to maintain its status as a top 10 team in the country in spite of the in-season suspension/firing of former head coach Chris Beard. On Saturday, the team was ranked ninth in both NET and KenPom metrics and their dominant title game victory over KU earned the ‘Horns their 14th Quad 1 win of the season. In fact, that was their second victory over the Jayhawks in the span of a week and it only strengthens their case for one of the top seeds.

Heading into Selection Sunday, Alabama, Houston, and Kansas (even after the loss) seem like locks to grab three of the No. 1 seeds for the NCAA Tournament. The final spot will most likely be settled between Purdue, UCLA, and Texas and given what the Longhorns managed to accomplish in the toughest conference in the nation, there is a strong chance they could see their name at the top of the board.